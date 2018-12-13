Benny the Ice Skating Dog hits the rink in Las Vegas — VIDEO

Benny the Ice Skating Dog, is a Las Vegas Labrador who was rescued by former professional ice skater, Cheryl Del Sangro.

Benny, left, a Labrador Retriever mix, plays with Cheryl Del Sangro at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Benny the Ice Skating Dog is a Las Vegas Labrador retriever who was rescued by former professional ice skater, Cheryl Del Sangro.

Del Sangro decided to take Benny out on the ice to create a Vegas Golden Knights fan video. Benny loved it so much, she had doggy ice skates custom made for him, and trained him to skate.

Benny took to the ice Tuesday night, atop the Cosmopolitan, showing off his ice skating skills.

3708 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109