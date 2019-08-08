Black & White Party at leads this week’s best bets in Las Vegas

AFAN's annual Black & White Party at the Hard Rock Hotel to help raise funds for its services for those affected by AIDS/HIV. (Tom Donoghue)

MUSIC

Nas

When gripped by Nas, the pen isn’t just mightier than the sword, it’s more formidable than a battle ax — figuratively speaking, of course. And speaking figuratively on the mic is what this all-time-great MC does like few others, his metaphor-rich rhymes among the most elaborately constructed in the history of the genre. See Nas at 8 p.m. Saturday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $39.50; call 702-632-7600.

Jason Bracelin

NIGHTLIFE

Black & White Party

Aid for AIDS of Nevada presents its Black & White Party on Saturday at the Hard Rock Hotel. Guests in black-and-white attire can enjoy live performances, food tastings and beverage samples from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. in The Joint. The annual fundraiser features music by DJ Axis and performances by Brooke Lynn Hytes from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and cast members from Strip shows including “Celestia,” “Chippendales,” “Tenors of Rock” and “Legends in Concert.” To honor AFAN’s 35th anniversary, tickets start at $35. VIP tickets start at $85 and include early entry at 8 p.m. and a reception. Proceeds go to AFAN’s supportive services for those living with or affected by HIV/AIDS. For tickets, visit afanlv.org.

Madelon Hynes

MOVIES

‘Hello, Dolly!’

It’s so nice to have her back where she belongs! Well, except for the various Broadway incarnations, that is. The movie version of “Hello, Dolly!” is returning to theaters in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Barbra Streisand’s take on matchmaker Dolly Levi in the venerable musical. See it Sunday and Wednesday at Colonnade, Red Rock, Santa Fe, South Point and Village Square.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Guacamole celebration

El Dorado Cantina, 3025 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, is celebrating National Guacamole Day, which is Sept. 16, with special tableside guacamoles from now through the end of September. They include blue cheese and bacon, $16; tropical, with fresh pineapple, mango and green and red bell peppers, $16; shrimp, $21; and Tres Chile Blend, with serrano, habanero and Fresno chiles, $16. A cocktail special available during the same period is the 56-ounce Grande Grilled Pineapple and Mezcal Margarita, $36.

Heidi Knapp Rinella

ARTS & LEISURE

Poetry reading

Zeitgeist Press will present “An Evening of Poetry With Rodney J. Lee and James Norman” from 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Writer’s Block, 519 6th St. This pair of local poets will each release a new collection this fall: Lee with “Along These Trails” and Norman with “At the Point Where Gravity Finally Fails Us.” For more information, visit thewritersblock.org.

Al Mancini