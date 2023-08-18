102°F
Entertainment

Boo! Tickets for Springs Preserve’s Haunted Harvest festival go on sale soon

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2023 - 5:49 pm
 
Trick-or-treaters work for their candy during the Haunted Harvest Halloween event at Springs Pr ...
Trick-or-treaters work for their candy during the Haunted Harvest Halloween event at Springs Preserve on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A ghost trick-or-treats during the Haunted Harvest Halloween event at Springs Preserve on Satur ...
A ghost trick-or-treats during the Haunted Harvest Halloween event at Springs Preserve on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Haunted Harvest at Springs Preserve (Springs Preserve)
Haunted Harvest at Springs Preserve (Springs Preserve)
Bryce DeLappi, 5, is scared by a ghost during the Haunted Harvest Halloween event at Springs Pr ...
Bryce DeLappi, 5, is scared by a ghost during the Haunted Harvest Halloween event at Springs Preserve on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Beth Dais, left, scares her grandson Tyson Dais, 3, center, during the Haunted Harvest Hallowee ...
Beth Dais, left, scares her grandson Tyson Dais, 3, center, during the Haunted Harvest Halloween event at Springs Preserve on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Alexandria Guzman fixes the makeup of Storm Iacuaniello, 5, dressed as Sally from The Nightmare ...
Alexandria Guzman fixes the makeup of Storm Iacuaniello, 5, dressed as Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas, during the Haunted Harvest Halloween event at Springs Preserve on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Mason Freitas, 7, left, and Suraya Freitas, 7, right, have a sword versus wand fight during the ...
Mason Freitas, 7, left, and Suraya Freitas, 7, right, have a sword versus wand fight during the Haunted Harvest Halloween event at Springs Preserve on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Noel O’Dell holds her sons hands, Nathan O’Dell, 3 left, and Andy O’Dell, ...
Noel O’Dell holds her sons hands, Nathan O’Dell, 3 left, and Andy O’Dell, 1, right, during the Haunted Harvest Halloween event at Springs Preserve on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Decoraciones para la familia en Haunted Harvest de Springs Preserve en Las Vegas el jueves, 17 ...
Decoraciones para la familia en Haunted Harvest de Springs Preserve en Las Vegas el jueves, 17 de octubre de 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)
Decoraciones para la familia en Haunted Harvest de Springs Preserve en Las Vegas el jueves, 17 ...
Decoraciones para la familia en Haunted Harvest de Springs Preserve en Las Vegas el jueves, 17 de octubre de 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)
Decoraciones para la familia en Haunted Harvest de Springs Preserve en Las Vegas el jueves, 17 ...
Decoraciones para la familia en Haunted Harvest de Springs Preserve en Las Vegas el jueves, 17 de octubre de 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)
Decoraciones para la familia en Haunted Harvest de Springs Preserve en Las Vegas el jueves, 17 ...
Decoraciones para la familia en Haunted Harvest de Springs Preserve en Las Vegas el jueves, 17 de octubre de 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)
A craft able explaining different craft options ready for the second weekend of the family frie ...
A craft able explaining different craft options ready for the second weekend of the family friendly Haunted Harvest at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)
Decorations for the family friendly Haunted Harvest at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas on Thu ...
Decorations for the family friendly Haunted Harvest at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Fall is just around the corner, and Springs Preserve is promising a “spooktacular good time” at this year’s Haunted Harvest festival.

Trick-or-treat stations, live entertainment and more will take over the preserve on Oct. 19-22, but tickets for the event go on sale to the public starting Sept. 7, and are available for members starting Sept. 1.

Admission is $12 for non-members, $8 for value members and is free to donor members and children 2 years old or younger. Reservations are required for the event.

Haunted Harvest is open to all ages, and will be open each night from 5 to 9 p.m.

For more details, visit springspreserve.org.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

