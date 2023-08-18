Boo! Tickets for Springs Preserve’s Haunted Harvest festival go on sale soon

The outdoor event, held Oct. 19-22, is open to all ages.

Fall is just around the corner, and Springs Preserve is promising a “spooktacular good time” at this year’s Haunted Harvest festival.

Trick-or-treat stations, live entertainment and more will take over the preserve on Oct. 19-22, but tickets for the event go on sale to the public starting Sept. 7, and are available for members starting Sept. 1.

Admission is $12 for non-members, $8 for value members and is free to donor members and children 2 years old or younger. Reservations are required for the event.

Haunted Harvest is open to all ages, and will be open each night from 5 to 9 p.m.

For more details, visit springspreserve.org.

