Brad Garrett recalls opening for Sammy, Sinatra in Las Vegas

From left, Leslie Mann, Cooper Raiff and Brad Garrett in a scene from "Cha Cha Real Smooth," debuting June 17 on Apple TV+. (Apple TV+)

One of the funniest men in comedy was never the life of the party. “I was a guy who never really felt like I fit in anywhere. I was always the loner,” the trademark deep voice says.

“I guess I was a late bloomer,” Brad Garrett corrects himself. “Coming of age doesn’t mean losing your virginity at 17. Coming of age means a lot of things. At 62, you can still come of age. You still need to learn to navigate.”

Calling from his home in Los Angeles on a sunny afternoon, Garrett says he knows one thing to be true at 62.

“I tell my kids, ‘You don’t have to know in life. You can change your mind,’” says the father of two who works out new material at his namesake comedy club at the MGM Grand. “Hell, you can change your mind at 40, 50 and 90. We’re always evolving and changing, yet there is this pressure on young people to feel like they know.”

Spoken like a true dad, which is what Garrett plays in what might be the indie film gem of the summer: “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” debuting June 17 on Apple TV+.

Newcomer Cooper Raiff does triple duty as writer-director-star in a story of a young man who works as a bar mitzvah party host, revving up the crowd for dancing and fun. He strikes up a unique relationship with a young mother (Dakota Johnson) and her teenage daughter while also dealing with his own mother (Leslie Mann) and stepfather (Brad Garrett).

Review-Journal: You must get so many scripts from new filmmakers. How did “Cha Cha” stand out?

Brad Garrett: When I read the script for “Cha Cha,” I could see it was one of those little gems. Plus, these kinds of stories are in my wheelhouse. I keep seeing art houses closing around Los Angeles, which is so sad to me. When I grew up, I loved to go to those indie theaters and watch stories about the human condition.

What do you think the story says about how difficult it can be to be a stepparent or stepchild?

It’s a tough gig. I was both, actually many times in my life. My stepfather married my mom in the forever way and she had three boys. I was only 8 when that happened. Now, I look back and see that was a daring move on his part. He was a kind man but didn’t always have a great skill set when expressing emotions. Just like the guy I play in this movie, he’s a guy who was in a bit over his head, but he keeps trying.

Switching gears … early in your comedy career you opened for Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. in Vegas. Memories?

The first time, I played the Desert Inn, I was 25 and opened for Crystal Gayle and then came Sammy. Sinatra saw me and I opened for him. I guess I just got in with those guys early on. It was in the twilight of their lives and made for some of the best times in my life.

Did any of the legends give you any life advice?

I’ve been sober for 25 years, but at 27, I loved my libations. And I was on such a high after the shows that I’d have some drinks. One night, Sammy watched me after the show. I was in a little Vegas bar playing quarter slots, sitting there and loving life. I was a little drunk. A happy, big guy who used humor to hide my alcohol. So, Sammy came up behind me with his bodyguard and tapped my shoulder. It’s 3 in the morning. “How are you doing, kid?” he asked. I said, “Oh, I’m doing great, Mr. Davis.” He said, “Take care of yourself. And remember … you won’t be able to reinvent the love and excitement you have on stage when you’re off stage.’” It hit me really hard.

What comes to mind when you think of Vegas back in the day?

I remember the support. Sinatra was incredibly supportive. He loved comics. Tom Dreesen was another main guy for me. Larry Miller would come see my show. Those really were the days in Vegas. I loved to see the shows with the full orchestras. In fact, I just came into Vegas a few weeks ago and saw Lady Gaga, which was the greatest thing in the world.

Are you a foodie when you come to Vegas?

I am a foodie. That’s my thing. It’s the only thing I have left! I love Esther’s Kitchen, which is big with the locals. I love Carbone. I’ve really cut back on the meat, but when I splurge, I think Barry’s at Circa is tremendous. My wife is a vegetarian, and we’re excited about Crossroads at Resorts World. We always go to the one in L.A. I love Bardot Brasserie at the Aria. They have the best French toast. I’ll sneak over from my club and have dinner at Crush at the MGM. It’s in the back corner and they have really good food.

Do you have a favorite “Raymond” episode?

There are so many. I was very lucky. That show was capturing lightning in a bottle. You know it will never happen again. When I run into Ray, we always say, “God, we were so lucky to find nine writers who could create that show. Phil Rosenthal (executive producer) would start every morning session in the writer’s room by saying, “What happened this weekend?” The writers would talk and he would say, “OK, so you really fought over who will put away a piece of luggage? That’s a story!”

Finally, any truth to rumors of a reboot?

Ray would never do it. Thankfully, Phil would never do it. I don’t think reboots work. You can’t go back in time creatively. The only one who can reinvent is Tom Brady.