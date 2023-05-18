71°F
Entertainment

Brooks announces new dates for Las Vegas residency

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2023 - 6:51 am
 
Garth Brooks performs before the crowd at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, July 10 2021, in Las Veg ...
Garth Brooks performs before the crowd at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, July 10 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It turns out, Garth Brooks has a lot of friends in low places.

The country superstar opens his Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Thursday, and now he is already thinking ahead to 2024.

Brooks announced 18 new dates for 2024 between April 18 and July 13: April 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28, May 2, 4, 5, June 26, 28, 29 and July 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, 13.

Fans can register now for the verified fan sale through Ticketmaster. Tickets will go on sale starting May 31.

