BTS shows at Allegiant Stadium already sold out

Members of South Korean K-pop band BTS pose for photographers ahead of a press conference to introduce their new single "Butter" in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

If you didn’t have tickets yet for BTS, you are SOL.

All four shows for the “BTS Permission To Dance On Stage — Las Vegas” tour at Allegiant Stadium are sold out, according to Ticketmaster’s Twitter account.

“Due to overwhelming demand during today’s @BTS_BigHit BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP Presale, all tickets for the @AllegiantStadm shows have been purchased,” the tweet said. “All shows are now sold out. There will not be a General Verified Fan Presale or General Public Onsale.”

The boy band out of South Korea will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 8, 9, 15, 16 at Allegiant Stadium. The in-person broadcast event “Live Play in Las Vegas” is also set for MGM Grand Garden all four days.

