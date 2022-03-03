BTS tickets sell out, resale prices reach over $19k
The boy band out of South Korea will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 8, 9, 15, 16 at Allegiant Stadium.
If you missed out on the BTS presale tickets on Wednesday, don’t stress as you might be in luck.
Just hours after Ticketmaster announced that all 4 shows at Allegiant Stadium were sold out, tickets have appeared on sale through Stubhub, ranging anywhere from $250 to well over $19,500 per ticket.
Seat Geek, another secondary market, appears to be selling tickets for all four show dates ranging from $291 to over $7,200 for each ticket.
Ticketmaster tweeted on Wednesday that all four shows for the “BTS Permission To Dance On Stage — Las Vegas” tour at Allegiant Stadium were sold out during the band’s official fanclub presale.
“Due to overwhelming demand during today’s @BTS_BigHit BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP Presale, all tickets for the @AllegiantStadm shows have been purchased,” the tweet said. “All shows are now sold out. There will not be a General Verified Fan Presale or General Public Onsale.”
Due to overwhelming demand during today’s @BTS_BigHit BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP Presale, all tickets for the @AllegiantStadm shows have been purchased. All shows are now sold out. There will not be a General Verified Fan Presale or General Public Onsale.
— Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) March 3, 2022
The boy band out of South Korea will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 8, 9, 15, 16 at Allegiant Stadium. The in-person broadcast event “Live Play in Las Vegas” is also set for MGM Grand Garden all four days.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.