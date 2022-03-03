72°F
BTS tickets sell out, resale prices reach over $19k

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 2, 2022 - 9:45 pm
 
Updated March 3, 2022 - 5:36 pm
Members of South Korean K-pop band BTS pose for photographers ahead of a press conference to introduce their new single "Butter" in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

If you missed out on the BTS presale tickets on Wednesday, don’t stress as you might be in luck.

Just hours after Ticketmaster announced that all 4 shows at Allegiant Stadium were sold out, tickets have appeared on sale through Stubhub, ranging anywhere from $250 to well over $19,500 per ticket.

Seat Geek, another secondary market, appears to be selling tickets for all four show dates ranging from $291 to over $7,200 for each ticket.

Ticketmaster tweeted on Wednesday that all four shows for the “BTS Permission To Dance On Stage — Las Vegas” tour at Allegiant Stadium were sold out during the band’s official fanclub presale.

“Due to overwhelming demand during today’s @BTS_BigHit BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP Presale, all tickets for the @AllegiantStadm shows have been purchased,” the tweet said. “All shows are now sold out. There will not be a General Verified Fan Presale or General Public Onsale.”

The boy band out of South Korea will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 8, 9, 15, 16 at Allegiant Stadium. The in-person broadcast event “Live Play in Las Vegas” is also set for MGM Grand Garden all four days.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

