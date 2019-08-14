Buckcherry concert among downtown Las Vegas happenings

Others include Market in the Alley, a rally to oppose renaming of Debbie Reynolds Drive and a forum presented by Metro at The Mob Museum.

Stevie D. of Buckcherry performs during the 2015 ShipRocked Cruise, The Ultimate Rock N Roll Cruise on Feb. 2, 2015. ShipRocked sailed roundtrip between the Port Of Miami and Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas from February 2-6, 2015 March 19 onboard the Norwegian Pearl. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Buckcherry to rock show under canopy

Its Viva Vision light show is undergoing renovations that will last through the end of the year. But the Fremont Street Experience will get all “lit up” in a different way on Saturday night when Buckcherry performs as part of its Downtown Rocks free concert series. Expect the metal act to perform the breakthrough single “Lit Up” as well as its other hits during a show that is scheduled to run from 9 to 10:30 p.m. on the First Street Stage. vegasexperience.com

Rally set to oppose street-name change

Fans of Debbie Reynolds will gather in front of the Clark County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway, on Tuesday night to rally in support of keeping her name on a 1,000-foot street between Convention Center Drive and Desert Inn Road. A developer is seeking to change the name of Debbie Reynolds Drive to Majestic Plaza Place. But the arts collective Eat More Art Vegas is not happy about it. Members have launched an online petition, and are encouraging people to email the Clark County Planning Commission. They’ll be out in person from 7-10 p.m. Tuesday. facebook.com/eatmoreartvegas.

Market in the Alley a feast for the senses

Market in the Alley returns to Fergusons Downtown on Saturday night. From 6-9 p.m., the alley at 1031 Fremont St. will be packed with music, food, locally created goods and “an abundance of flowers.” fergusonsdowntown.com.

Learn safety tips at forum by Metro

The Metropolitan Police Department will present its monthly Public Safety Forum Sunday afternoon at The Mob Museum. Attendees will learn self-defense tips for public spaces, including strategies for situational awareness and ways to minimize risks and vulnerabilities. It runs from 2-3 p.m. in the museum’s Historic Courtroom. Admission is free, and refreshments will be provided, but reservations are a must. 300 Stewart Ave., themobmuseum.org.

Tavern to host local country band

Hogs and Heifers will host a free concert by The Rhyolite Sound from 8:30-10 p.m. Tuesday. The show is the first of four Honky Tonk Hangover shows scheduled before the end of the year. 201 N. Third St., hogsandheiferslasvegas.com.

