‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ star Michelle Trachtenberg dies at 39

Michelle Trachtenberg appears at the Critics' Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on June 19, 2014 (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Actors and fellow "Gossip Girl" cast members Michelle Trachtenberg, left, and Blake Lively appear at the 2009 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, on June 15, 2009. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, FIle)
Actress Michelle Trachtenberg poses for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 19, 2009. (AP Photo/Mark Mainz, File)
Michelle Trachtenberg appears at The Art of Elysium's Ninth annual Heaven Gala in Culver City, Calif., on Jan. 9, 2016. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
February 26, 2025 - 10:26 am
 
Updated February 26, 2025 - 10:49 am

Michelle Trachtenberg, a former child star who appeared in the 1996 “Harriet the Spy” hit movie and went on to co-star in two buzzy TV shows at the dawn of the millennium — “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Gossip Girl” — has died. She was 39.

Police responded to a 911 call shortly after 8 a.m. at luxury residential tower in midtown where “officers observed a 39-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive,” according to an New York Police Department statement.

Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene. No foul play was suspected and the New York Medical Examiner is investigating the cause of death, police said.

Representatives for Trachtenberg did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trachtenberg rose to fame at just 10, as the plucky titular snoop in the 1996 film “Harriet the Spy.”

Her death was first reported by the New York Post.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

