Butterfly habitat exhibit returning to Springs Preserve in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2024 - 9:10 am
 
Updated March 4, 2024 - 3:31 pm
Lev Nagar, 1, and his family at the Butterfly Habitat at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas Mond ...
Lev Nagar, 1, and his family at the Butterfly Habitat at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Springs Preserve in Las Vegas will once again offer its popular butterfly habitat exhibit for the upcoming season.

According to the venue, the butterfly habitat exhibit, which is available each spring and fall, will run from April 6 through May 27, weather permitting.

As part of the experience, guests will have a chance to wander through the Springs Preserve’s butterfly habitat and “witness the fascinating dance between free-flying butterflies, the plants that sustain them, and their important role as pollinators in the ecosystem.”

The exhibit will feature various butterfly species from throughout the Americas.

The Springs Preserve says the attraction will be open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m, with the last entry at 2:45 p.m.

Entrance to the butterfly exhibit is free with general admission or Springs Preserve membership, the venue says.

For more information, visit springspreserve.org.

