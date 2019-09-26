Casual burger & beer eatery planned for The Palazzo, says chef

At a Wednesday media event in Los Angeles, chef David Chang revealed that he would open a sister restaurant next door to Majordomo Meat & Fish at The Palazzo this winter.

Chef David Chang used a dinner for members of the media Wednesday night at his Los Angeles restaurant, Majordomo, to announce a casual concept that will accompany his new Majordomo & Fish at The Palazzo. After bringing out several plates of slider-style sandwiches for the crowd, Chang revealed that he would be serving them in a sister restaurant “next door” to Majordomo Meat & Fish.

“We’re calling it a Tasty,” Chang explained if the sandwich. “And it’s on a King’s Hawaiian Bread.”

The restaurant will offer a beef patty (served with cheese at the unveiling), as well as a plant-based option that Chang says will “probably” be made with Impossible Burger. The menu will also feature “hot chips.”

The chef didn’t reveal the name of the restaurant, but held up a bit of merchandise for the project with a smiling logo and the words “Tasty patties. Hot chips. Cold beer.”

“That’s basically the restaurant,” Chang said as he showed off the image.

Majordomo Meat & Fish is expected to open in the space that previously held Carnevino sometime this winter.