Celebrate Cinco de Mayo, Star Wars in downtown Las Vegas

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant

Le Cubano Doblada tacos with beer-infused ham pate, pickle pico, gruyere cheese, French beer mustard and a crispy shell by chef Josh Clark at the Goodwhich booth during the second annual Hopped Taco Throwdown at Zappos' headquarters in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, June 23, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Tako tacos with grilled octopus, romesco, IPA pickled onions and beer battered fried cilantro by chef John Simmons at the Firefly Tapas Kitchen & Bar booth during the second annual Hopped Taco Throwdown at Zappos' headquarters in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, June 23, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

Weekend brunch fetes Cinco de Mayo

Enjoy some sounds of Mexico with brunch on Saturday and Sunday at Santos Guisados Tacos & Beer’s two-day Cinco de Mayo weekend. The Mexican restaurant will offer entertainment from a mariachi band while serving up bottomless mimosas and micheladas, chilaquiles, pancakes, breakfast tacos and more from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations will be taken for parties of six or more only. 702-826-3515, 616 E. Carson Ave., santostacoslv.com

^

Phone booth a relic of Chicago mob days

Check out The Mob Museum’s newest artifact — a phone booth from the Four Deuces club in downtown Chicago, which served as headquarters of Johnny Torrio and later Al Capone’s Chicago Outfit crime syndicate. By 1931, the Four Deuces had been the site of 12 unsolved gangland murders. The booth, which resided in the home of Chicago television personality Bruce Newton for more than 30 years, is on display in the museum’s speakeasy, The Underground. Admission to that bar and exhibit is included with general museum admission and free anytime for patrons using the daily password found on Instagram stories @MobMuseum_Underground. 300 Stewart Ave., themobmuseum.org

^

‘Our Town’ has four more performances

This weekend is the last chance to see Majestic Repertory Theatre’s production of Thorton Wilder’s “Our Town.” The immersive staging includes a three-course pot luck dinner. Tickets are $45, $35 for students, for performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 4:30 p.m. Sunday. 1217 S. Main St., majesticrepertory.com

^

‘Star Wars’ Day at Container Park

Downtown Container Park will celebrate “Star Wars” Day on Saturday with a screening of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” The screening is scheduled to run from 7:30-10 p.m. 707 Fremont St., downtowncontainerpark.com

Have an item for Downtown Lowdown? Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com.