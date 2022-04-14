Celebrate Dolphin Day with a trip to the dolphin habitat
April 14th is a special day for animal lovers: National Dolphin Day.
If you’ve wanted to come face-to-face with the majestic sea creatures, a visit to Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat at The Mirage is in order.
General admission starts at $25 for adults and $19 for kids. But for those looking for a more intimate experience, the dolphin meet-and-greets are a must. During this special package, people can briefly wade into the pool for a chance to meet, feed, touch and pose with one of the habitat’s bottlenose dolphins. You’ll also receive a photo to commemorate the moment.
The Mirage, 702-791-7188, mirage.mgmresorts.com. $25 (adults), $19 (kids) for general admission tickets. Meet-and-greets start at $100 for adults and $79 for kids.