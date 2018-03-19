Entertainment

Celebrate the first day of spring with free ice cream at Dairy Queen

By Leah Schmidt reviewjournal.com
March 19, 2018 - 1:16 pm
 
Updated March 19, 2018 - 2:05 pm

Spring has officially sprung, and ice cream season is here.

Dairy Queen will celebrate the first day of spring with its fourth Free Cone Day on Tuesday, March 20.

Guests will receive one free small vanilla cone, available while supplies last.

While the cones are free, Dairy Queen is collecting donations to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Find participating locations at dairyqueen.com.

