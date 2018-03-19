Celebrate the first day of spring with free ice cream at Dairy Queen

Spring has officially sprung, and ice cream season is here.
Dairy Queen will celebrate the first day of spring with its fourth Free Cone Day on Tuesday, March 20.
Guests will receive one free small vanilla cone, available while supplies last.
While the cones are free, Dairy Queen is collecting donations to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
Find participating locations at dairyqueen.com.
I am #FreeConeDay. Coming to your DQ this Tuesday, March 20th. Come catch some summer sun on the first day of spring with one free small vanilla cone. pic.twitter.com/CfHk07mIRK
— Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 18, 2018