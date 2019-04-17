Celebrating youths, Knights watch party in downtown Las Vegas

Vegas Golden Knights fans, from left, Rich Michalik, of Las Vegas, Jayne Post and her husband Eric Post, of Henderson, react to a goal in the second period of Game 1 of their Western Conference quarterfinal series against the San Jose Sharks during a watch party at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Wednesday April 10, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Activities for kids at Market in the Alley

Market in the Alley returns from noon-4 p.m. Sunday to The Alley across from Fergusons Downtown, 1031 E. Fremont St. The theme this month is “Wonder,” and will “celebrate the wonder of our young community members at the Future Makers workshops, kids booths and a kids mural.” There will also be an Easter egg hunt and Easter egg painting with representatives of The Shade Tree, a Las Vegas shelter for women. fergusonsdowntown.com

^

Dress the little ones as superheroes

Downtown Container Park will host Kids Camp from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturday. This month’s theme is “Superhero Day,” and kids are invited to come in costume for Hulk smashing, games of agility, a Captain America shield toss and a hero-sized obstacle course. Admission is $10, including snacks and photos, and dressing up is optional. 707 Fremont St., downtowncontainerpark.com

^

Catch Knights game on the big screen

The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. Third St., will host a watch party for Game 5 of the Vegas Golden Knights’ playoff series against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. The game will be on a giant LED screen with stadium sound. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and admission is free for all ages, with food and beverages available. dlvec.uvtix.com

^

Wizards Week, and a party for adults

Wizards Week is underway at the Discovery Children’s Museum, leading up to the 21-and-older Cosplay Ball this weekend. Through Saturday, the museum will offer special events for kids from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturday, grown-ups are invited to don costumes and capes from 7-9:30 p.m. for an evening of fun that will include a scavenger hunt, adult ice cream, make-your-own masks and painting by Josh Larkins. There will also be special appearances by Jiji Knight, Ashleigh Izienicki and Knee High Horror. Kids’ activities are free with museum admission, except a wand-making workshop, which is $6 general admission, $3 for museum members. Tickets for the adult event are $40 in advance ($20 for museum members) or $50 at the door, plus $5 for wand-making workshop. 360 Promenade Place, discoverykidslv.org

^

Mob Museum presents panel

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, The Mob Museum will present “White Boy Rick: The True Story of a Teenage Drug Dealer and FBI Informant.” Former drug kingpin Johnny Curry, journalist Scott Burnstein and FBI agents Herm Groman and Gregg Schwarz will lead a panel discussion about the case that inspired the 2018 film. It will be held in the historic courtroom of the museum. Tickets are $25. 300 Stewart Ave., themobmuseum.org

Have an item for Downtown Lowdown? Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com.