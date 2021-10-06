A few words with Alicia Keys about trust and making her own space

The 15-time Grammy winner talks about music, writing and the YouTube Originals docu-series “Noted: Alicia Keys the Untold Stories,” which she produced.

Alicia Keys arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

“I’ve been thinking so much about who I am, and what makes me that way,” says 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys. “I ask myself, ‘How can I stay connected to the truth of that even in a really, really noisy world?’”

It’s 10 a.m. on a sunny fall day in New York City and Keys is in a reflective mood as she sits down to talk about her life. The icon admits turning 40 in January has made her go deep and give herself a break from public opinion.

“I don’t pay attention to other people. My stuff is my stuff. I look to do something fresh and pure that comes from the heart. If I spent time thinking about what other people might think, I’d never do anything. I just keep rocking. I just keep flowing,” said the beauty with slicked-back hair.

Her flow these days includes the YouTube Originals docu-series “Noted: Alicia Keys the Untold Stories,” which she produced. The four-part series covers defining life memories, including her start in New York and how she was raised by a single mom. Keys is upfront about her struggles, her successes, life with husband/music producer Swizz Beatz and becoming a mother to sons Egypt, 10 and Genesis, 6. The series also includes meaningful performance footage.

“There is no holding back,” she promised.

Your new series talks about life lessons. What is one of the most important truths you’ve learned after four decades on this Earth?

When I was younger, I gave a lot of my power away to others. I thought they knew more than me and that they were smarter than me. It took me a long, long time to undo the habit of trusting others more than myself. It’s a big lesson. I still have to remind myself of this each day.

What can fans expect from the four episodes of your docu-series?

I’ve always been very song-focused, but this is also about stories to share. I explain why I’m here today and the evolution of where I’ve come from in life. Everything you’ll hear in the series is right from me. It’s raw. There was a time when I would have been uncomfortable about being so exposed, but not so much anymore.

You’re used to putting your emotions into songs. How much harder was that to do with words in your book, “More Myself,” and while speaking in the docu-series?

I had to really open up for the book and the series to fill both with memories and stories. I didn’t just want to tap the wall, I wanted to go deeper. I don’t like to hit the surface and just cruise. I had to remove the guards and have some really deep conversations.

Do you feel in some ways that the pandemic made you go this deep?

My book came out just when the pandemic hit. Maybe it was good timing because this time has been about discovering who you really are. The pandemic made all of us ask those hard questions. We were forced to also ask: “Who am I now? Who do I still want to be?”

You started as a child prodigy playing classical piano at age 6. Why the piano?

I discovered the piano as a young kid, and I loved piano music. There was no questioning it. I wanted to play classical music. The only thing is, you didn’t see many black women playing classical music. That intrigued me. … My grandma was black and married a white Italian man in his 50s, which wasn’t the easiest road to take. So, I have that in me — not taking the easiest role.

You’re always writing new music. Do you ever worry that you won’t be able to write a new song? That your mind will be a blank slate?

You know, I gotta be in a place of trust when it comes to the music. I know it’s going to come. What’s beautiful about the process is, you don’t know how it’s gonna come. There is a magic in the mystery of when. All I know for sure is that I approach music from a pure, child-like perspective. I welcome the music. You need the confidence within yourself to know that what you’re creating is right.

What is your process when you sit down to write a new album?

I ask myself questions because each time you create a new album, it’s really about looking at your own life. I ask: “What do I know now? What do I wish I knew then?”

Shouldn’t all of us ask those questions in life?

I think we should ask things of ourselves especially when we learn a big lesson in life. You should look back and really think about it. Ask yourself: “Why didn’t I know that earlier? What did it teach me?”

How did you deal with the struggling years?

The key to dealing with the hard years is talking about it with those you trust. I’ve been able to verbalize some of the struggles, which really helps. Humans are expected to put on a certain façade and never get too deep with people. We hide our struggles, pain and vulnerability.

Is it easier now for women in music to have a say?

It has changed. When I started I experienced the struggle of being the only female producer in the room. Just because I am a woman, people would disregard my contribution. Some of the men didn’t even believe I was a producer. I had to fend for my own space within a room. Now, it’s no more “Why is she here” …

What does it feel like to be onstage in front of a cheering crowd?

When I connect with a large group, I feel like I’m leading the energy in the room. I hold the energy. It’s more about holding the space or holding the current of the room. The feeling should be euphoric. I’m all about bringing forth a good experience.

What life advice do you remind yourself of again and again?

Remember what you learned so you don’t have to keep repeating it. Find the space to talk about things with those you trust. And, finally, everyone is trying to meet their latest challenge.

What is your idea of an ideal Sunday?

A little meditation. A lot of mindfulness. I just want to be very present with my family and loved ones. They are my north stars. This past year has shown us how precious time is. We have to be present. Sundays are for not rushing and just being. Time goes by fast. Make every moment count.