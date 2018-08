Eddie Murphy and girlfriend Paige Butcher are expecting their second child in December. This will be Murphy’s 10th child.

In this Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, Paige Butcher, left, and Eddie Murphy attend "SUBCONSCIOUS" by Bria Murphy Gallery Opening at Lace Gallery in Los Angeles. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — Eddie Murphy is going to be a father for the 10th time.

The actor and comedian’s publicist has issued a statement that the 57-year-old and longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher are expecting their second child in December. Their daughter, Izzy, is 2 years old.

Murphy began a relationship with the Australian model in 2012.

Murphy’s oldest child is 29.