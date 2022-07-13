Actor James Woods wins $12K on video poker at Bally’s

No one is usually a fan of long lines. But it happened to work in the “Casino” star’s favor on Wednesday.

Actor James Woods, shown during a 2004 World Poker Tour event at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, won $12,000 on a video poker machine Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Bally's. (AP file photo)

No one is usually a fan of long lines. But it happened to work in favor of actor James Woods on Wednesday.

The “Casino” actor was playing a Five Hand video poker machine at Bally’s when he was dealt a royal flush and won $12,000, according to the actor’s verified Twitter account.

Woods said the line was too long to sign up for a World Series of Poker event, so he decided to relax for a bit.

The line was too long to sign up for today’s #WSOP event, so I kicked back at a quarter video poker game at @Ballysvegas! Not bad for a $12.50 wager…👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/naRcPeB7si — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 13, 2022

In addition to “Casino,” Woods has been featured in “Against All Odds,” “Diggstown” and “Family Guy” among his 143 acting credits as listed on IMDb.com.

