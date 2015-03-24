Actor Jason Alexander is getting into the directing business

Multihyphenate Jason Alexander is looking to step up his work as a director, signing with Abrams Artists Agency for representation as a helmer.

LOS ANGELES — Multihyphenate Jason Alexander is looking to step up his work as a director, signing with Abrams Artists Agency for representation as a helmer.

Abrams Artists will rep Alexander in all areas of film, TV and stage directing work. The “Seinfeld” alum has directed numerous episodes of TV series, most recently CBS’ “Mike & Molly” and “Criminal Minds” and TNT’s “Franklin and Bash.” He also helmed a musicvid for country star Brad Paisley, “Cooler Online.”

In film, Alexander directed the 1999 Sony Pictures release “Just Looking” and the 1995 Castle Rock comedy “For Better or Worse.”

In Los Angeles, Alexander headed the Reprise Theater Co. from 2007-2013, where he directed stagings of “Damn Yankees,” “The Fantasticks” and “Sunday in the Park With George,” among other shows. For the Geffen Playhouse, he helmed Sam Shepard’s “God of Hell.”

Alexander has recently been on a pops concert tour with his one-man show “Jason Alexander and His Hair.”