All work and no play? Not exactly. But Jennifer Aniston spent her 39th birthday toiling away on the Vancouver set of her upcoming romantic drama, Traveling.

Still, the actress did receive a special treat from her cast and crew on Monday. They surprised the Birthday Girl with a "giant ice cream cake," says a source. "The crew all gathered around and sang a rousing rendition of ‘Happy Birthday.’ (There were) hugs and kisses for everyone, from everyone."