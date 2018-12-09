Celebrity

‘Aquaman’ star Jason Momoa discusses family, superheroes

C.L. Gaber • Special to the Review-Journal
December 9, 2018 - 9:59 am
 

Jason Momoa is an easy cry. Just mention his two kids with wife Lisa Bonet and the hulking 6-foot-4 “Aquaman” star plays misty for you. “I just never thought I’d be a superhero,” the 39-year old from Hawaii sniffed. “Just the idea of my kids sitting in the audience next to me … and being proud of Daddy.”

Someone bring Aquaman a Kleenex.

He raises one hand, the size of a catcher’s mitt, to dab his eye. It doesn’t matter if he gets a little emotional underwater as Aquaman in the new big-screen adventure that tells the comic book icon’s origin story. Momoa takes on the dual roles of Arthur Curry/Aquaman in the story of a banished Queen Atlanna (Nicole Kidman), who has a half man, half water creature son born to command the ocean.

Review-Journal: What’s a great Sunday?

I always wanted to be a father, so now I’m living a dream come true. Sunday is about spending time with the people I love the most — my family. Family means everything to me. I just want to play — indoors, outdoors, games, races, riding bikes. It doesn’t matter what we do as long as my children (11-year-old Lola and 10-year-old Nakoa-Wolf) know their papa is right beside them.

Have you seen “Aquaman” with the kids?

No. I wanted to wait to see it myself because it will be the first time I’ll be able to watch something with my kids. I’ll be really emotional — holding their hands, and explaining later that Daddy is one of the first mixed-race superheroes.

Director Zack Snyder first cast you as Aquaman for “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.” What went through your mind when you got that call?

I thought he was calling to cast me as a villain. When he said it was Aquaman, I really couldn’t believe it. It was such an honor because the perspective was so radical.

What is the appeal of Aquaman?

What I also liked about Aquaman is that he has lost people, which gives him a reason to want to save people. He comes with some baggage. He’s not really accepted on earth or land.

Where does he draw his strength?

He has a strong woman behind him in the form of his mother, who is the queen but is shunned because she has this half-breed son with a normal human man. He also has a human father who has always believed in him. That’s what makes a king — a man with people behind him.

You have something in common with Aquaman when it comes to straddling two worlds.

I was born in Honolulu but moved to Iowa with my mom when I was really young. I did tap into that feeling of being a fish out of water, pardon the pun. I’m also someone who literally came from two different cultures. I didn’t feel as alone as Aquaman because I was accepted. But just like him, I was also raised by a single parent like a lot of kids now are. Later in life, I ran very far away from Iowa but eventually came back to my roots in Hawaii. Another Aquaman connection.

Word has it you spend two hours a day in the gym, six days a week.

You just have to crush it in the gym. You push limits. If you’re not working your (butt) off, you’re not doing it right.

What did it feel like the first time you put on the costume?

I thought it was a really beautiful suit. One day it was finally time for me to put it on. I saw the look on (director) James (Wan’s) face. There was absolute joy, like a kid seeing something wonderful for the first time. I couldn’t wait to run back to my trailer and grab my tablet to FaceTime my kids. They were just blown away.

What was your first “pinch me” moment!

It was when we filmed “Justice League.” I was sitting on the Batmobile, which was amazing. Making it even better was I was staring at (Ben) Affleck, who was dressed like Batman. A few feet away, there was Gal (Gadot) as Wonder Woman. I acted cool, but my mind was screaming, “It’s the coolest thing ever!” It was the day that my kids came to the set. They were looking at me in this way that said to me, “My dad is actually supercool.” It was one of those life moments.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Cowboys and western aficionados can buy virtually anything at Cowboy Christmas
Vegas Golden Knights Christmas Display
In the Las Vegas Valley, the chances of getting a white Christmas are slim. But this year, you can have a “Knight” Christmas. A Henderson resident has a Christmas lights display that is synchronized to the entrance music for the Golden Knights. GG Misa’s Knights light show is played every 30 minutes from 5 to 10 nightly. His light show consists of two songs: Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and the entrance music, “Le Castle Vania,” from the movie “John Wick.” The display is located at 730 Bollons Island St. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Reivew-Journal)
Holiday Hooch At El Cortez is Just in Time For Repeal Day And Christmas
Holiday Hooch At El Cortez Is Just In Time For Repeal Day And Christmas. Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal
TV's LGBT superheroes
Green Valley Ranch's Winter's Village
The Mob Museum
Best Friend Menu Reveal Wednesday
Chef Roy Choi tells us what to expect from Wednesday’s Facebook Live Menu Reveal for his new Park MGM restaurant Best Friend. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Quick Chat With Criss Angel
James D. Gish and Susan Anton rehearse
Susan Anton will be special guest at James D. Gish’s holiday concerts Dec. 7 at Summerlin Library and Dec. 9 at Clark County Library. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio Winter Wonderland
"Majestic Holiday Magic" at the Bellagio Conservatory.
Underwater Santa At The Silverton
Santa takes a dive Sunday, December 2, at the Silverton Casino Hotel. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Cowabunga Bay Christmas Town
Las Vegas Natural History Museum
Las Vegas Natural History Museum, which opened in 1991, has exhibits of mechanical dinosaurs and taxidermied animals, along with live snakes, fish and sharks. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Magical Forest Lights
Cirque Du Soleil Performers Team Up For New Show "Kinekt"
Through dance, acrobatics and aerial arts, “Kinekt” tells a story all too familiar to modern families: how to maintain a human connection in the digital age. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ethel M Holiday Cactus Garden
The Pinball Hall of Fame in Las Vegas
The Pinball Hall of Fame was created by Tim Arnold and opened in 2006. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jump! The Ultimate Dog Show at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas
Trainer Lou “Mack” McCammon guides several rescue dogs through a series of tricks and jumps two shows a day weekends through December at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buddy V - Sep 21 Confidante
Famous Infinity Mirror Room is open in Las Vegas
Yayoi Kusama's "Aftermath of Obliteration of Infinity" mirror room is open at the Bellagio in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Glittering Lights dazzles Las Vegas
The Glittering Lights holiday display is shining at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Mat Luschek/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Skybar at Waldorf Astoria lets you sip your way through Las Vegas history
Skybar At Waldorf Astoria Lets You Sip Your Way Through Las Vegas History (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stan Lee in Las Vegas for Madame Tussauds unveiling
Stan Lee Las Vegas speaks with the Review-Journal's Chris Lawrence about his love for his fans and shared universes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ultimate Belgium Waffle Sundae at Lavo
Lavo at the Palazzo serves a 16-scoop ice cream sundae that costs $800. (Rochelle Ricahrds, Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel lLas Vegas Review-Journal)
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"The Lion King" roars into Las Vegas
New music club 172 brings loud luxury to Las Vegas
New music venue at the Rio brings rock ’n’ roll and food together at intimate club. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Fans fear for Zak Bagans’ safety in Las Vegas Halloween TV special
Fly Linq zip line time lapse
Fly Linq zip line timelapse
More in Celebrity
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Celebrity Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like