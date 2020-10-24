66°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Celebrity

Arnold Schwarzenegger feels ‘fantastic’ after heart surgery

October 23, 2020 - 8:10 pm
 

LOS ANGELES — Arnold Schwarzenegger says he is feeling “fantastic” after his recent heart surgery.

The 73-year-old “Terminator” actor and former California governor said on social media Friday that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart. He posted a photo of himself with a thumbs up from his hospital bed.

“Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery,” he wrote. The actor underwent heart surgery in 2018 to replaced a pulmonary valve that was originally installed in 1997.

Schwarzenegger also posted some photos of himself standing in front of a few monuments in Cleveland.

“I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues,” he said.

MOST READ
1
Rain, freeze possible when polar front arrives Monday in Las Vegas
Rain, freeze possible when polar front arrives Monday in Las Vegas
2
Biden wins debate, according to poll, but Trump’s odds improve
Biden wins debate, according to poll, but Trump’s odds improve
3
Bobby Flay to close Mesa Grill, launch new concept
Bobby Flay to close Mesa Grill, launch new concept
4
Paris Las Vegas power back on after outage forces evacuations
Paris Las Vegas power back on after outage forces evacuations
5
Circa opens next week. Get a first glimpse inside.
Circa opens next week. Get a first glimpse inside.
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
John Leguizamo stars in and directed "Critical Thinking," now available on video on d ...
‘Critical Thinking’ star stays one move ahead
By C.L. Gaber Special to the / RJ

In new film, actor John Leguizamo plays coach of real-life high-achieving chess team from a high school in Miami.