Actor Cary Grant, from left, Barbara Sinatra, Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin pose during Frank Sinatra's 40th Anniversary party at the Paramount Theater at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on December 12, 1979. (Cliff Stanley-Gary Angel/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Frank Sinatra was awarded with the Austrian Cross of Honor for Science and Culture and met with children who would benefit from his charity concert. In the center is his wife Barbara, on right is Helene von Damm, U.S. ambassador to Austria, 1984 in. (AP)

Frank Sinatra with his wife Barbara proudly displays the Will Rogers Award presented him by the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce in 1989, Beverly Hills, California. (AP)

Vatican City – Barbara Sinatra, wife of Frank Sinatra, chats with Pope John Paul II in 1982. (AP)

Frank Sinatra and his wife, Barbara Marx Sinatra, left, attend commencement exercises at Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, N.J., 1985. (AP)

Frank Sinatra, center, is framed by (from left) Paris Mayor Jacques Chirac, Sinatra’s wife Barbara, Liza Minelli, Sammy Davis Jr., and in back, actor Gregory Peck during the presentation of the two-thousandth anniversary award, the city’s highest, to Sinatra in Paris in 1989. (AP)

Barbara and Frank Sinatra (Harry Langdon/Christie’s New York)

From left, Frank Sinatra, unknown, Flip Wilson, Barbara Sinatra, Tina Sinatra and Frank Sinatra Jr. are seen July 27, 1980 at the Sahara in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Frank Sinatra and Barbara Sinatra pose with at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on May 23, 1976. Barbara Sinatra, the wife of late-singer Frank Sinatra, died Tuesday morning at her Rancho Mirage, Calif., home, a family spokesman announced. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Frank Sinatra, top left, and Barbara Sinatra, top right, pose with others at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on May 23, 1976. Barbara Sinatra, the wife of late-singer Frank Sinatra, died Tuesday morning at her Rancho Mirage, Calif., home, a family spokesman announced. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Barbara Sinatra, the fourth and last wife of singer Frank Sinatra, died Tuesday, several media outlets reported. She was 90.

She was born March 10, 1927, in Bosworth, Missouri. She and Frank Sinatra were married July 11, 1976, and remained married until his death 1998.

