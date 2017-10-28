Fans of whimsical fashion designer Betsey Johnson got the chance to meet the quirky icon at Macy’s at Fashion Show mall during a recent appearance where she introduced the newest additions to her collection. Johnson tossed rose petals into the crowd, posed for photos and generously distributed the best accessories of all — lots of smiles and hugs.
Betsey Johnson greets fans, takes photos at Las Vegas mall
Fans of whimsical fashion designer Betsey Johnson got the chance to meet the quirky icon at Macy’s at Fashion Show mall during a recent appearance where she introduced the newest additions to her collection.
October 28, 2017 - 4:19 pm