Betsey Johnson greets fans, takes photos at Las Vegas mall

By Anastasia Hendrix Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2017 - 4:19 pm
 

Fans of whimsical fashion designer Betsey Johnson got the chance to meet the quirky icon at Macy’s at Fashion Show mall during a recent appearance where she introduced the newest additions to her collection. Johnson tossed rose petals into the crowd, posed for photos and generously distributed the best accessories of all — lots of smiles and hugs.

