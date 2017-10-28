Betsey Johnson greets fans, takes photos at Las Vegas mall

Fans of whimsical fashion designer Betsey Johnson got the chance to meet the quirky icon at Macy’s at Fashion Show mall during a recent appearance where she introduced the newest additions to her collection.

Fashion icon Betsey Johnson, left, gives one of her tutu's to Evangeline Lafey during a meet and greet on Saturday, October 21, 2017, at Macy's Fashion Show, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Fashion icon Betsey Johnson, left, throws rose pedals to fans at Macy's en route to a meet and greet on Saturday, October 21, 2017, at Fashion Show Mall, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Fashion icon Betsey Johnson, right, hugs Danielle Fields during a meet and greet on Saturday, October 21, 2017, at Macy's Fashion Show, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Johnson tossed rose petals into the crowd, posed for photos and generously distributed the best accessories of all — lots of smiles and hugs.