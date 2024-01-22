‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actor David Gail dies at 58

David Gail (Courtesy AMG Parade)

Actor David Gail—best known for his work in Port Charles, Savannah and Beverly Hills, 90210—has died at age 58. A cause of death has not been reported.

On Saturday, Jan. 20, Peter Ferriero, who hosts a Beverly Hills, 90210 rewatch podcast, shared the news via his Instagram Story.

“Was just told by his friends that our David Gail has passed away,” Ferriero shared with his followers. “I’m so upset by this news. So grateful I had the opportunity to chat with him.”

Meanwhile, Gail’s sister, Katie Colmenaries, confirmed his death with a touching Instagram tribute.

“There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone w me,” she captioned a photo of the siblings hugging. “The bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another.”

During Season 4 of 90210, Gail portrayed a recurring character named Stuart Carson—who was briefly engaged to Brenda (Shannen Doherty).

Meanwhile, in the General Hospital spinoff, Port Charles, Gail was Dr. Joe Scanlon. He also portrayed Dean Collins in the WB’s Savannah.

Other acting credits include Growing Pains and Doogie Howser, M.D., Robin’s Hoods and The Round Table, among others.

