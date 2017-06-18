Beyonce, Jay Z welcome twins into the family

Beyonce performs at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

LOS ANGELES — Beyonce Knowles and Jay Z have welcomed twins, according to Roger Friedman’s ShowBiz 411.

It is unknown precisely when the singer gave birth, though it stands to reason that it would have been on or around June 15, as Jay Z was due to be honored that night in New York City at the Songwriters Hall of Fame but did not attend the ceremony.

The sex of the twins is also unknown, but former U.S. President Barack Obama hinted at the arrival of two girls in a video message broadcast at the Songwriters Hall of Fame. They’ll join big sister Blue Ivy Carter, born in January 2012.

Beyonce announced her pregnancy via Instagram on February 1. The post — showing the singer embracing her baby bump in a garden scene — broke records on the social media platform. The post currently has nearly 11 million likes.

She performed at the Grammys later that month in a visual spectacle that included holographic technology. During the show, she took home trophies for Best Urban Contemporary Album (for “Lemonade”) and Best Music Video (for “Formation”). Despite having the most nominations, she got shut out in the top four categories to Adele.

Beyonce has kept a low profile in recent months, dropping out of Coachella (she was replaced by Lady Gaga) in April and skipping the Met Gala in May.

The Carter family is reportedly looking at properties in Los Angeles, having made a $120 million offer on a brand new Bel-Air property designed by architect Paul McClean.

Reps for the couple have not responded to requests for comment.