Celebrity

Bieber is in Las Vegas. Will he be in the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2024 - 10:02 am
 
Justin Bieber performs onstage during h.wood Group's grand opening of Delilah at Wynn Las Vega ...
Justin Bieber performs onstage during h.wood Group's grand opening of Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas)

Justin Bieber is in Las Vegas for Super Bowl weekend festivities, and fans are hoping to see him join Usher on stage for the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Usher has mentored Bieber since 2007 (when Bieber was just 13 years old) with manager Scooter Braun, and helped Bieber get his first recording contract, according to Billboard.

Now, fans are wondering if Usher will bring the singer on stage despite Bieber cancelling his remaining Justice world tour dates in March 2023 due to health issues.

Bieber told fans in 2022 that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which left him struggling with facial paralysis, the BBC reported.

But, the “Peaches” singer was spotted at the Fanatics Super Bowl party Saturday night and Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas, where he played drums with bandmate Devon Taylor.

Fan online have joked that they hope Bieber will be able to hit the Halftime Show stage in the purple outfit he often wore in the early days of his career — possibly to go with the purple theme of this year’s Super Bowl.

Though Bieber is still a big question mark, Alicia Keys is reportedly going to join Usher on stage during the Halftime Show to perform their hit “My Boo.”

