Celebrity

Bill and Melinda Gates say they are divorcing

The Associated Press
May 3, 2021 - 2:10 pm
 
FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2009 file photo, co-chairs of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, US ...
FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2009 file photo, co-chairs of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, USA, Bill Gates, right, and Melinda Gates, sit together prior to an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, file)

SEATTLE — Bill and Melinda Gates announced Monday that they are divorcing.

The Microsoft co-founder and his wife, who launched the world’s largest charitable foundation, said they would continue to work together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

In identical tweets, they said they had made the decision to end their marriage of 27 years.

“We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives,” they said in a statement. “We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”

Last year, Bill Gates, formerly the world’s richest person, said he was stepping down from Microsoft’s board to focus on philanthropy.

Gates was Microsoft’s CEO until 2000 and since then has gradually scaled back his involvement in the company he started with Paul Allen in 1975. He transitioned out of a day-to-day role in Microsoft in 2008 and served as chairman of the board until 2014.

