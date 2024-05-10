67°F
Celebrity

Bon Jovi’s son ties the knot at Las Vegas chapel where parents eloped

Jon Bon Jovi, left, and son Jesse Bongiovi attend an event at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Ca ...
Jon Bon Jovi, left, and son Jesse Bongiovi attend an event at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Dec. 7, 2023, in Hollywood, Florida. (Mireya Acierto/Getty Images/TNS)
Jean Smart in a scene from Season 3 of "Hacks," streaming on Max. (Hilary Bronwyn Gay ...
At 72, ‘Hacks’ star Jean Smart sees ‘dream’ come true
“Dita Las Vegas: A Jubilant Revue" opens at Thursday in the Jubilee Theater at Hors ...
Dita Von Teese dusts off costumes from classic Vegas show — PHOTOS
Did Zac Brown just announce the newest Sphere residency?
Mick Jagge,r of the Rolling Stones, performs during the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival ...
Rolling Stones’ T-shirt tour hits Las Vegas before Allegiant show
Jami Ganz New York Daily News
May 10, 2024 - 7:52 am
 
Updated May 10, 2024 - 8:02 am

Jon Bon Jovi’s eldest son, Jesse Bongiovi, is giving love a good name after reportedly tying the knot in Las Vegas this week.

A marriage license was issued on Tuesday to the singer’s son, 29, and his longtime partner, reality TV producer Jesse Light, according to public records from the Clark County Clerk’s Office.

The lovebirds exchanged vows at the same Sin City chapel where the Grammy winning Jersey native, 62, and Dorothea Bongiovi eloped, People reports. According to Graceland Wedding Chapel’s website, Jon and Dorothea married at the Las Vegas spot in 1989.

The younger Bongiovi — who, along with his dad, founded Hampton Water Rosé— has been linked to Light since 2018 after meeting in Montauk, New York. They announced their engagement in August 2022.

Neither Bongiovi nor Light have posted about the reported wedding on their respective social media accounts, though Light did share snaps late last month from what appeared to be her bachelorette party.

Bongiovi is one of the “Livin’ on a Prayer” crooner’s four children with Dorothea, alongside Stephanie, 30, Jake, 22, and Romeo, 20.

Jake is also heading for the aisle, having gotten engaged last spring to actress Millie Bobby Brown.

The two, who have been together since 2021, have yet to confirm when exactly they’ll tie the knot, but the ceremony is set to be officiated by the 20-year-old’s “Stranger Things” co-star Matthew Modine.

