Bon Jovi’s son ties the knot at Las Vegas chapel where parents eloped

Jon Bon Jovi’s eldest son, Jesse Bongiovi, is giving love a good name after reportedly tying the knot in Las Vegas this week.

Jon Bon Jovi, left, and son Jesse Bongiovi attend an event at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Dec. 7, 2023, in Hollywood, Florida. (Mireya Acierto/Getty Images/TNS)

Jon Bon Jovi’s eldest son, Jesse Bongiovi, is giving love a good name after reportedly tying the knot in Las Vegas this week.

A marriage license was issued on Tuesday to the singer’s son, 29, and his longtime partner, reality TV producer Jesse Light, according to public records from the Clark County Clerk’s Office.

The lovebirds exchanged vows at the same Sin City chapel where the Grammy winning Jersey native, 62, and Dorothea Bongiovi eloped, People reports. According to Graceland Wedding Chapel’s website, Jon and Dorothea married at the Las Vegas spot in 1989.

The younger Bongiovi — who, along with his dad, founded Hampton Water Rosé— has been linked to Light since 2018 after meeting in Montauk, New York. They announced their engagement in August 2022.

Neither Bongiovi nor Light have posted about the reported wedding on their respective social media accounts, though Light did share snaps late last month from what appeared to be her bachelorette party.

Bongiovi is one of the “Livin’ on a Prayer” crooner’s four children with Dorothea, alongside Stephanie, 30, Jake, 22, and Romeo, 20.

Jake is also heading for the aisle, having gotten engaged last spring to actress Millie Bobby Brown.

The two, who have been together since 2021, have yet to confirm when exactly they’ll tie the knot, but the ceremony is set to be officiated by the 20-year-old’s “Stranger Things” co-star Matthew Modine.