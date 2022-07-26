Britney Spears accuses mother of abuse: ‘You all ruined it for me’

Britney Spears has taken to Instagram again to accuse her family of abusing her during her 13-year conservatorship.

Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, on July 22, 2019. (Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

Britney Spears has taken to Instagram again to accuse her family of abusing her during her 13-year conservatorship.

In a lengthy statement posted Monday on Instagram, the pop musician called out her mother, Lynne Spears, for allegedly shunning her, lying to her and exploiting her while pretending to be a model parent. She leveled the allegations hours after her mother denied ignoring text messages the “Gimme More” artist sent her from a mental health facility in 2019.

“Yo ma did you also let people know that’s one of the only times you [texted] me back?” Britney Spears wrote. “Play the responsible perfect parent and go to church in Louisiana … it’s a joke !!! You all ruined it for me … I don’t ever remember getting a text from you !!!”

In her Instagram post, the Grammy winner and former Strip headline accused her mother of hiding coffee from her “every single morning” and only displaying photos of her youngest daughter, Jamie Lynn Spears, and Jamie Lynn’s daughter Maddie in the kitchen. Britney Spears wrote that when she tried to add a picture of herself to the mix “every single morning,” her mother would allegedly put it away while her older daughter was sleeping.

Britney Spears also alleged that Lynne Spears stayed at the singer’s beach house while the “…Baby One More Time” hit-maker “couldn’t even have” the keys to her own car. Additionally, the performer reminded her mother that she was allegedly forced to attend three A.A. meetings per week, despite hating alcohol.

“You have some nerve showing your texts when you know you guys hurt me so bad it’s not even funny !!!” Britney Spears continued.

Later in her statement, Britney Spears claimed that her mother acted like she “had no idea what was going on” when the conservatorship began, despite knowing about the arrangement for weeks. Not long after the conservatorship went into effect, Britney Spears said, her mother mined her daughter’s heartbreak for her book, “Through the Storm: A Real Story of Fame and Family in a Tabloid World,” while Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline “took” their children away from her.

Britney Spears also recalled Lynne Spears allegedly going out for drinks with her daughter-in-law “every night” and getting her “stupid pictures taken” while the pop star couldn’t see her boyfriend or “go anywhere” under the conservatorship.

In November, a Los Angeles judge finally terminated the conservatorship that had been in place since 2008.

“You abused me,” Spears wrote. “Yes I will say it and it blows my mind that you still play the prayer loving mom.”

Earlier this week, Lynne Spears appealed to her daughter via Instagram after Britney Spears’ childhood friend Jansen Fitzgerald released screenshots of the “full” version of a text conversation she allegedly had with the “Circus” vocalist in 2019. According to Page Six, Fitzgerald defended herself on social media after Britney Spears claimed that both her friend and mother never texted her back when she asked for help while staying at a mental health facility in 2019.

“Britney, I have all the ‘whole conversations’ as well!” Lynne Spears wrote Monday on Instagram. “I hurt for you that you feel the people who love you the most betrayed you! Let me come to you! I love you!”