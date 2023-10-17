82°F
Celebrity

Britney Spears reveals she was once pregnant by ex Justin Timberlake

By Yasmine Coleman Parade
October 17, 2023 - 10:28 am
 
Britney Spears and Justin TImberlake (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)
Britney Spears is opening up about her personal life in a huge way.

The pop songstress, 41, divulged in her new memoir, The Woman in Me, that she was once pregnant by ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake—and ultimately had an abortion.

In the extremely revelatory bombshell release, due out in bookstores on Oct. 24, the “Toxic” singer said that her pregnancy was “a surprise” but not “a tragedy.”

“I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” she wrote in an excerpt published by People on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives; that we were way too young,” Spears continued, later adding that Timberlake wanted her to terminate the pregnancy.

“I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby,” she clarified in the book excerpt. “I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet, Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

A source previously told Page Six that the “Sexy Back” singer was allegedly “concerned” about what the “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer was going to publicly share in the book from their relationship.

A rep for Timberlake did not immediately respond to Parade’s request for comment.

The two music artists first met during childhood while appearing as Mouseketeers on iconic children’s TV series, The Mickey Mouse Club. They then began dating in 1999 when the “Gimme More” singer was 17 years old and the *NSYNC alum was 18. The former couple continued their relationship for three years before breaking up in 2002.

Following the split, Spears went on to become a mother, welcoming two sons with ex-husband, Kevin Federline: Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17. The teenage boys currently reside with their father in Hawaii.

Currently, the singer is no longer with her estranged husband, Sam Asghari. The duo announced their divorce in August, one year after officially tying the knot in a fairytale wedding ceremony in June 2022.

As for Timberlake, he remains married to actress Jessica Biel whom he wed in 2012, and the couple shares two children of their own: Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2.

