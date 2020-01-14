Car Tupac Shakur fatally shot in up for auction in Las Vegas

The vehicle that legendary rapper Tupac Shakur was riding in when he was shot after a boxing match in Las Vegas is up for auction.

The car that Tupac was shot in is for sale (Angus Kelly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The black 1996 BMW 7 Series is listed by Celebrity Cars Las Vegas for $1.75 million.

It was leased by Death Row Records, and CEO Marion “Suge” Knight was operating the vehicle at Flamingo Road and Koval Lane when a white or cream-colored Cadillac pulled up on Sept. 7, 1996, and a passenger fired about a dozen shots into the vehicle.

Knight suffered a minor injury, but Shakur would die from his wounds six days later at University Medical Center.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

The company requires a $20,000 refundable deposit to accompany any offer along with a signed confidentiality agreement from prospective buyers.

