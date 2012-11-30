CARRIE UNDERWOOD TO PLAY LEAD IN ‘THE SOUND OF MUSIC’

Carrie Underwood is set to star as Maria von Trapp in a live television version of “The Sound of Music,” it was announced on Friday. The three-hour TV adaptation of the beloved Rodgers and Hammerstein musical will be broadcast on NBC around the holiday season in 2013. “Speaking for everyone at NBC, we couldn’t be happier to have the gifted Carrie Underwood take up the mantle of the great Maria von Trapp,” said the network’s entertainment chief Robert Greenblatt. “She was an iconic woman who will now be played by an iconic artist.”