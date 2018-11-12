Celebrities pay tribute to Marvel legend Stan Lee

Celebrities offer their thanks, remembrances and condolences in the death of Marvel legend Stan Lee, who died Monday at age 95.

In this May 9, 1988, file photo, comics impresario Stan Lee, center, poses with Lou Ferrigno, right, and Eric Kramer who portray 'The Incredible Hulk' and Thor, respectively, in a special movie for NBC, 'The Incredible Hulk Returns,' May 9, 1988, Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)

FILE - In this May 9, 1988, file photo, comics impresario Stan Lee, center, poses with Lou Ferrigno, right, and Eric Kramer who portray 'The Incredible Hulk' and Thor, respectively, in a special movie for NBC, 'The Incredible Hulk Returns,' May 9, 1988, Los Angeles, Calif. Comic book genius Lee, the architect of the contemporary comic book, has died. He was 95. The creative dynamo who revolutionized the comics by introducing human frailties in superheroes such as Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four and The Incredible Hulk, was declared dead Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to Kirk Schenck, an attorney for Lee's daughter, J.C. Lee. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)

Stan Lee helps unveil the new Hulkbuster Armor at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas at the Venetian hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. The armor first appearance in Avengers: Age of Ultron and took approximately 20 studio artists four months to complete. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

Stan Lee helps unveil the new Hulkbuster Armor at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas at the Venetian hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. The armor first appearance in Avengers: Age of Ultron and took approximately 20 studio artists four months to complete. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

Stan Lee helps unveil the new Hulkbuster Armor at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas at the Venetian hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. The armor first appearance in Avengers: Age of Ultron and took approximately 20 studio artists four months to complete. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

Stan Lee helps unveil the new Hulkbuster Armor at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas at the Venetian hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. The armor first appearance in Avengers: Age of Ultron and took approximately 20 studio artists four months to complete. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

Stan Lee signing a stack of comic books, at Las Vegas Comic Con on Friday, June 23, 2017, at Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

“Thank you, Stan, for making me not only the boy I was but also the man I am today. You had great power and you always used it responsibly, fostering billions of dreamers who all know your name — a name written in the stars for all time. You were not just the literary titan of comic books, you were our modern day Mark Twain. I will miss you all my days, my friend and hero. Excelsior forevermore.” — Filmmaker, comic book devotee and Stan Lee friend Kevin Smith, via Instagram.

“I owe it all to you… Rest In Peace Stan… #MCU #Excelsior #legend #rip #stanlee #TeamStark” — “Iron Man” actor Robert Downey Jr., via Instagram.

“We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and… to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine” — “Wolverine” actor Hugh Jackman, via Twitter.

“Stan Lee. A gentleman and a genius. It was an honor to be a small part of his universe. Rest In Peace.” — Kat Dennings, via Twitter.

“There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!” — “Captain America” actor Chris Evans, via Twitter.

“RIP Stan. Thanks for everything.” — “Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds, via Twitter.

“Stan Lee’s imagination helped spawn a universe of characters that inspired both kids and adults around the world for generations. He has become the driver of an incredible lasting legacy for our modern pop culture mythology.” — Marvel cinematic universe directors and brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, in a statement.

“Onward and upward to greater glory! Excelsior! Good man, Excelsior!” — “Black Panther” actress Angela Bassett, via Twitter.

“Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special.” — Seth Rogen, via Twitter.

“I was first interviewed for Stan Lee’s obituary about 20 years ago. I was happy he defied the reaper and carried on. With Stan gone, an era really does come to an end. He was the happy huckster that comics needed. And he really did alliterate like that when you talked to him.” — Neil Gaiman, via Twitter.

“No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and his millions of fans.” — Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, via Twitter.

“Thank you Stan Lee. For your service in protecting our freedom and for your creativity and imagination! You were and will always be a SUPER HERO!” — Jamie Lee Curtis, via Twitter.

“To Stan Lee: Thank you for making my childhood so much more exciting with your astonishing superhero characters. Thank you for inspiring me to think and dream big. Thank you for the Hulk, Thor, Fantastic Four and many others. You will be sadly missed. RIP.” — Gene Simmons, via Twitter.

“I was a happy little boy lost in the sanctuary of my Spider-Man comic books, collecting ‘em, savoring each one, the piles of comics stacked high next to my bed. Thank you Stan Lee, what a creative whirlwind, wow. Rest In Peace in the divine. What an honor it was to help bring one of your characters to life with my scratchy little voice.” — Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who voiced Roller Man in “Stan Lee’s Mighty 7,” via Instagram.

“You gave us characters that continue to stand the test of time and evolve with our consciousness. You taught us that there are no limits to our future as long as we have access to our imagination. Rest in power! #EXCELSIOR #StanLee #rip.” — “Black Panther” actor Winston Duke, via Twitter.

“His contribution to Pop Culture was revolutionary & cannot be overstated. He was everything you hoped he would be & MORE. I loved this man & will never stop missing him. They say you should never meet a childhood idol. They are wrong. #RIPStanTheMan.” — Marvel animated universe alum and “Star Wars” star Mark Hamill, via Twitter.

"He lives forever through his work. What a giant. With great power comes immortality." — Lin-Manuel Miranda, via Twitter.

He lives forever through his work. What a giant.

“Born before Edwin Hubble discovered the expanding universe, he ultimately created an expanding universe of his own – one of scientifically literate superheroes such as Spider-Man , The Hulk, Iron Man, & Black Panther. Stan Lee RIP: 1922 – 2018” — Neil deGrasse Tyson, via Twitter.