Celebrity

Celine Dion, Las Vegas Strip star, causes a stir in Paris

The Associated Press
January 23, 2019 - 11:09 pm
 
Updated January 23, 2019 - 11:16 pm

PARIS — After arriving in Paris earlier in the week in a low-key hoodie, Las Vegas Strip headliner Celine Dion garnered attention at the city’s couture week for a host of reasons.

She skipped many bigger collections on Tuesday and was instead photographed laughing, joking and even whooping in the front row of lesser-known designer Alexandre Vauthier.

Many guests found the superstar’s down-to-earth behavior refreshing.

At Wednesday’s Valentino show, she was over 30 minutes late and held up the start.

Once seated, she wept dramatically throughout and caused a small commotion in the middle as she requested tissues from helpers.

Seldom seen at Paris shows, Dion is beloved by the French and was here in 2016 shortly after the death of her husband and brother when she triggered media mayhem on arrival at Christian Dior’s couture atelier show.

The final performance of “Celine,” her long-running residency at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip, is scheduled for June 8.

