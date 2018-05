Comedian Ken Jeong stops show to help woman having seizure

Comedian Ken Jeong stepped in to help when an audience member began having a seizure while he was performing at a comedy club in Phoenix.

Actor Ken Jeong participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss his television series "Dr. Ken" at AOL Studios on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

PHOENIX — Ken Jeong’s medical degree is nothing to laugh at.

The comedian’s training came in handy Saturday when an audience member began having a seizure while Jeong was performing at a comedy club in Phoenix.

The actor’s representative, Michelle Margolis, confirmed reports that the 48-year-old Jeong and an emergency medical technician in the audience helped the woman until paramedics arrived. She was taken to a hospital. There was no immediate word on the woman’s identity or condition.

Jeong has appeared in “The Hangover” movie franchise and TV’s “Dr. Ken” and “Community.”