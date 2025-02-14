Corey Feldman says his drummer died of fentanyl OD in Las Vegas

One of Corey Feldman’s drummers, Duke Gadd, has reportedly died of a reported fentanyl overdose in Las Vegas.

The 53-year-old “Corey’s Angels” frontman and former child star announced “with tremendous sadness” that Gadd died Wednesday in Las Vegas due to a fentanyl overdose, according to his Instagram tribute. Gadd played on the “Goonies” star’s 2023 “Love ReTours 23” tour.

“Our friend & drummer melomaniac_graffiti aka #DukeGadd passed away in Vegas yesterday from a fentanyl overdose!” Feldman’s all-caps caption read on a carousel of photos and clips of Gadd performing.

The “Stand By Me” and “The Lost Boys” alum remembered Gadd as “beyond talented” and said he “was poisoned by his own struggles in life!

“What a tremendous loss of a talented young man gone far 2 soon! My heart hurts losing another friend 2 the throws of drug addiction & the insane fentanyl crisis thats taken over our country! My condolences 2 all his friends & family!” said Feldman, who has himself struggled with substance abuse.

According to TMZ, Feldman identified Gadd as son of famed percussionist Steve Gadd, who has reportedly worked with the likes of Aretha Franklin, Paul Simon, Paul McCartney, James Taylor and many more.

Though he’s no longer part of mainstream Hollywood, Feldman — a staunch critic of child stardom — reunited with his “Goonies” co-stars earlier this month to celebrate Ke Huy Quan’s new movie, “Love Hurts.”

Feldman told Variety at the time that he and fellow co-star Sean Astin had tried their hand at developing a sequel to the 1985 adventure film and had “a really great idea.” Richard Donner, who directed the adventure classic, ultimately deemed it “too expensive.” But Feldman still hopes a second chapter will come together.

“All I can say is, get us all together now,” he told Variety. “We’re all looking good still, and we’re all alive. Goonies never say die… There’s hope.”