34°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Celebrity

Coroner releases cause of death for singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor

The Associated Press
January 9, 2024 - 7:25 am
 
Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor attends a press event during the Budapest Spring Festiv ...
Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor attends a press event during the Budapest Spring Festival at a hotel in Budapest, Hungary, on April 22, 2015. (Balazs Mohai/MTI via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor died from “natural causes” in July, a coroner said Tuesday.

London’s Metropolitan Police had said the singer’s death was not considered suspicious after she was found unresponsive at a home in southeast London on July 26. O’Connor was 56.

The Southwark Coroner’s Court confirmed that O’Connor died of natural causes, which means circumstances when an illness or condition is not linked to external forces. It did not provide details.

The singer, who began her career performing on the streets of Dublin, rose to worldwide fame with her cover of Prince’s ballad “Nothing Compares 2 U,” released in 1990.

O’Connor was public about her mental illness and was hospitalized after her teenage son, Shane, died by suicide in 2022.

A lifelong non-conformist, O’Connor was known for her outspoken political and cultural stances and fierce criticism of the Roman Catholic Church, long before allegations of sexual abuse in the clergy were widely reported.

Thousands of fans lined the streets of Bray, the Irish town she had called home, during a funeral procession in August. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar attended, along with U2’s Bono.

MOST READ
1
Man faces attempted murder charge after viral video of judge attack
Man faces attempted murder charge after viral video of judge attack
2
How can some Vegas hotel rooms be so cheap?
How can some Vegas hotel rooms be so cheap?
3
CARTOONS: This sums up Trump’s legal strategy
CARTOONS: This sums up Trump’s legal strategy
4
‘It’s a bit overwhelming’: ‘Huggy Bear’ remembers David Soul
‘It’s a bit overwhelming’: ‘Huggy Bear’ remembers David Soul
5
The world’s best sandwich shop sets opening date in Vegas
The world’s best sandwich shop sets opening date in Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
David Soul, ‘Starsky & Hutch’ star and singer, dies at 80
David Soul, ‘Starsky & Hutch’ star and singer, dies at 80
Cher asks court to give her conservatorship over her adult son
Cher asks court to give her conservatorship over her adult son
Glynis Johns, Tony Award-winning stage and screen star, dies at 100
Glynis Johns, Tony Award-winning stage and screen star, dies at 100
Coroner: Matthew Perry died from effects of drug ketamine
Coroner: Matthew Perry died from effects of drug ketamine
The year in review: Influential people who died in 2023
The year in review: Influential people who died in 2023
Ex-NFL player Mike Williams died of dental-related sepsis, officials say
Ex-NFL player Mike Williams died of dental-related sepsis, officials say