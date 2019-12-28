Criss Angel’s 5-year-old son undergoing chemotherapy

“He is only 5 years old. THIS has been his normal since he was 18 months old,” said Shaunyl Benson, the boy’s mother and Angel’s partner.

Illusionist Criss Angel at the site of his new theater at Planet Hollywood Resort on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas magician Criss Angel’s 5-year-old son, Johnny Crisstopher, underwent a round of chemotherapy Thursday after his rare form of leukemia returned this month, the family announced.

“He is only 5 years old. THIS has been his normal since he was 18 months old,” Shaunyl Benson, the boy’s mother and Angel’s partner, wrote on Instagram. “Today he doesn’t even want to smile because the medications make him sad and angry.”

Angel told TMZ on Dec. 3 in an impromptu interview outside Los Angeles International Airport that the boy had relapsed and would be returning to the hospital on Dec. 9. Crisstopher was first diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in October 2015.

“Back today for a long day of chemo…” Angel posted on Instagram Thursday.

Benson’s Instagram post cited statistics from cancer researchers that said every two minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer.

“It’s the day after Christmas and our day started early for a long round of chemo. Instead of planning our next year at school, we are planning our next hospital stay,” Benson said.

