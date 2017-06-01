Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher estate for sale, items being auctioned

FILE - In this combination photo, actress Debbie Reynolds, left, poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif., on May 21, 2013 and her daughter Carrie Fisher appears at the 2011 NewNowNext Awards in Los Angeles on April 7. Items belonging to the late mother-daughter duo will be auctioned off beginning September 23. (Chris Pizzello/AP)

This image re;eased by Profiles in History shows a Biedermeier-style writing desk with faux drawer and cabinet front, belonging to the late actress Carrie Fisher. The desk is among many items belonging to Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds that will be up for auction beginning Sept. 23. (Profiles in History via AP)

This combination of photos released by Profiles in History show Carrie Fisher's on-set chair with personalized chair back that is embroidered "Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi." The chair is among many items belonging of Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds that will be up for auction beginning Sept. 23. (Profiles in History via AP)

This combination photo of two images released by Profiles in History show a costume worn by Debbie Reynolds from the iconic "Belly Up to the Bar, Boys" musical number in the film, "The Unsinkable Molly Brown," left, and a lavender silk chiffon dress Reynolds wore from the "You Were Meant For Me" musical sequence in "Singin' in the Rain." These costumes are among many items belonging to Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher that will be up for auction beginning September 23. (Profiles in History via AP)

This image re;eased by Profiles in History shows a life size model of C-3PO, from the "Star Wars" franchise, belonging to the late actress Carrie Fisher. The item is among many belongings of Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds up for auction beginning Sept. 23. (Profiles in History via AP)

LOS ANGELES — The hillside estate where Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds lived is being sold, and numerous personal items and movie memorabilia they owned are hitting the auction block.

The Profiles in History auction house announced Thursday that it will sell more than 1,500 items that belonged to the two actresses, who died a day apart in December and were buried together in January. The real estate firm Williams & Williams Estates is handling the property sale.

The Fisher-Reynolds estate sits on 3½ acres in Beverly Hills, California, and includes a swimming pool, tennis court and guesthouse. The 1928 hacienda-style home was previously owned by actress Bette Davis and Hollywood costume designer Edith Head. Reynolds and Fisher lived in separate houses on the property, which is listed for $18 million.

The items to be sold at auction in September are bound to be more affordable. Among them are costumes Reynolds wore in “Singin’ in the Rain,” ”The Unsinkable Molly Brown” and “Annie Get Your Gun,” and various pieces of “Star Wars” memorabilia, including a life-size C-3PO and bronze Yoda statue.

Reynolds’ pair of replica ruby slippers from “The Wizard of Oz” will also be sold.

Portions of the auction proceeds will benefit mental health charities including The Thalians, which Reynolds co-founded.