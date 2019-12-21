46°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Celebrity

Drummer Sheila E to play Las Vegas show

By C.L. Gaber Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2019 - 8:10 am
 

Sheila E doesn’t need a scrapbook. Ask the question and her throat catches as she searches for the words: When did she meet the artist known as Prince?

“I met Prince for the first time in 1977. It was his first time playing in the Bay Area. His first album was about to come out,” she recalled, thinking about the man who was her musical partner for years — and her fiancé.

The drummer went backstage for a quick meet and greet.

“I said, ‘Hello.’ He turned around and saw me. Then Prince put his hand out to say, ‘I already know who you are. I’ve been following your career, and I’d love to have you play drums for me.’ ”

The rest is musical history for the former Shelia Cecelia Escovedo, now 62, who is one of the few female drummers with a solo career that never stops. Her first hit was 1984’s “The Glamorous Life,” and it has been just that for the Oakland native who toured with Prince for his Purple Rain Tour, and also played percussion for him during his Vegas residency.

She returns to town on Dec. 27, to perform at Texas Station.

Review-Journal: What is your perfect Sunday?

Sheila E: For me, every single day is Sunday. Every single day is a holiday. The truth is I don’t have the normal nine to five. I don’t stop because it’s the weekend. I’m excited every single day and it feels like a continuous Sunday because I really like what I do.

But, if you have one day of rest, will you hunker down?

The little spare time I do have I’m either recording or working on another project. If I do have a free Sunday or any day, I do love watching sports — either basketball or football. I’ll go to the movies. I also play pingpong and a little basketball. I love cooking and going to new places to have food. Before I see you guys in Vegas, I am going to Hawaii for five days. I’ve worked really hard this whole year, and I just want to sit on a beach and watch the ocean.

Tell us about your Las Vegas show?

The show we’re going to play is old music with new music. It’s Latin, funk, pop and soul. The bottom line is we’re going to have a great time because there will be a lot of dance music. We want the audience to participate. That’s a big part of being at a Shelia E concert.

What was the first stage you graced in Vegas?

It must have been when I played with Lionel (Richie) in 1983 at the Golden Nugget. I love Vegas. It’s a fun place to come to and hang out. When I first started going to Vegas, it was like, “Yeah! Let’s go to Vegas. Let’s go to the casinos and gamble and have fun.” When Vegas progressed, I started coming to see some of the amazing shows. I don’t gamble as much anymore. I do love the vibe of people coming to Vegas to have good fun.

Are you working on new music?

I have the single “No Line” with Snoop Dogg. Right now, I’m just dropping singles. Three new ones are ready to drop now and maybe they will become an album. There is just so much on the table. I’m booked touring-wise until the end of next year.

Your father is famous percussionist Pete Escovedo. Is music in the genes?

I knew at 15 what I wanted to do. There was no second choice. I was going to become a professional musician. The light bulb moment was after playing with my dad at a show. He was already signed to Clive Davis and CBS Records, so it was a big deal to play with him. After that one show, I knew. This was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life. And why not? I basically learned by watching my dad every single day. I saw that every single day, he practiced. So, I practiced.

Must have been a loud house in the best way.

Yeah. Periodically, Dad would have jam sessions in the living room. People would just come over to play. He’d also have his band practicing in the living room. It was great.

You toured with Prince and performed with him in Las Vegas during his residency. How do you get through such a terrible loss?

All I can say is we had a great time together. It was a lot of fun, and he was a genius. He is truly missed. My time with him was special. As for how I dealt with his passing, you grieve. There is no way around it. You grieve. I wrote a song called “Girl Meets Boy” after we lost him. The great thing about being an artist is that we’re allowed to create and express our feelings at the time through our art. And you can share those feelings with people.

You’ve also performed with other greats. What comes to mind when you think of Ringo?

Pretty amazing. Playing with Ringo was something I didn’t expect to happen in my life. Meeting him was enough, but playing drums with him? Come on! To hear his stories about the Beatles. There are no words.

Beyonce?

I was the musical director for one of the songs that came from a movie. Everyone I choose to work with I choose because I love who they are as an artist. I love her work ethic.

Anyone you wish you could have backed? Maybe even in Vegas.

Oh, for sure, Sammy Davis Jr. I love Sammy. He was the all-time entertainer in my life. I actually got a chance to meet him and speak with him once. It wasn’t one of those advice things. He was just walking me to my car and we just chatted for a second because I had to go to sound check. It was a thrill.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Unravel the story of House of Eternal Return at Meow Wolf - VIDEO
New Mexico art collective Meow Wolf created the House of Eternal Return in 2016. The group is opening an original immersive experience in Las Vegas next year. (Meow Wolf)
Story behind Spago’s two-pound truffle - VIDEO
Spago chef Mark Andelbradt shares the story of a truffle hunter who found the truffle. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ayesha Curry preps for International Smoke opening
Ayesha Curry talks about preparing for the opening of International Smoke, her collaboration with Michael Mina at MGM Grand in Las Vegas (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the French Onion Burger at Topgolf in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Kreg Klaver, executive chef at Topgolf at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, makes the French Onion Burger by topping a 7-ounce beef patty with horseradish-Dijon, caramelized onions, Gruyere and crispy onions, on a pretzel bun. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mayfair Supper Club preview
The finishing touches are still being put on Bellagio’s new Mayfair Supper club, which is set to open on New Year’s Eve. But the creative team behind the experience gave members of the media a little preview on Thursday in a rehearsal space they’ve been using at Park MGM. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Holiday Honey Toast at Sake Rok in Las Vegas
Bill Lee, executive sous chef at Sake Rok at The Park in Las Vegas, makes Holiday Honey Toast by hollowing out soft white pain de mie bread, coating it in butter, honey and sugar, toasting it and topping with three scoops of mint-chocolate chip ice cream, more honey-butter, gumdrops, candy canes, powdered sugar and cinnamon. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New lunch menu at Momofuku Las Vegas
Chef Michael Rubinstein talks about the new lunch menu at Momofuku. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Cube by Nanotak at Intersect Festival - VIDEO
The cube synced with driving electronic music and glowed with LEDs that twinkled along the cube’s lines. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Elvis Presley tribute artist Trent Carlini dies - VIDEO
Trent Carlini, a renowned Elvis Presley tribute artist who performed at several Las Vegas resorts for almost 30 years, has died. Clark County officials confirmed Carlini died on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at a Las Vegas hospital. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Intersect drone light show - VIDEO
The Intersect Music Festival in Las Vegas featured a special drone light show. (Samia DeCubas)
Shirley Chung is “coming home” for Paired dinner
Celebrity chef Shirley Chung is back in Las Vegas to co-host a sold out collaborative dinner Saturday night at Red Plate in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dandelion Chocolate opening at The Venetian
San Francisco’s Dandelion Chocolate will open its first Las Vegas café and retail store in The Venetian on Saturday. To celebrate, they’ll be offering guests free hot chocolate. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lbertine Social’s Pastrami Feast
Libertine Social's massive, house-made short-rib pastrami for $175 latter consists of three bones of short rib brined for seven days, smoked for six hours and cooked sous vide for two days before it’s finished in the restaurant’s pizza oven to give it a bark. It’s then carved and presented tableside with an assortment of sides and lettuce for making wraps. What’s “leftover” is then returned to the kitchen and prepared as Reuben sandwiches.
Ellis Island unveils The Front Yard
Ellis Island’s marketing director Christina Ellis talks about the new addition of the Front Yard. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Double Down Saloon
The iconic Vegas dive bar turns 27 this weekend. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Elvis French Toast at Toasted Gastrobrunch in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Alfie Szeprethy, executive chef at Toasted Gastrobrunch in Las Vegas, makes Elvis French Toast by layering banana, peanut butter and bacon between brioche and grilling it in French toast batter. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cosmopolitan Tree Lighting Starts the Las Vegas Holiday Season - VIDEO
With a flip of an actual switch the Cosmopolitan lit their tree to signal the start of the Las Vegas holiday season. Golden Knights favorites Marc-Andre Fleury and Max Pacioretty were on hand to help with the event and skate around the rink with fans. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Views of the first Las Vegas Pizza Festival - VIDEO
The inaugural Las Vegas Pizza Festival, held Nov. 16 at the Industrial Event Space, drew 1,500 pizza lovers to sample the wares of 20 local pizza makers. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights documentary premiere brings out emotions - VIDEO
A couple of thousand ticket-holders braved marathon traffic and road closures to arrive at T-Mobile Arena three hours before game time to watch the long-in-the-works documentary. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rock ’n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon attracts 35,000-plus runners - VIDEO
More than 35,000 are registered to run in this year’s marathon or half-marathon. They’ll start their journey at 4:30 p.m. and conclude it under the neon lights on the Strip. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heather Bray, as Elvis, wins women’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon - VIDEO
Heather Bray completed the 26.2-mile course Sunday in 3 hours, 13 minutes for her first marathon victory. She had run in two others, posting faster times in both. But the costume was heavier than her usual workout garb. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bobby Flay Celebrates 15 Years Of Mesa Grill at Caesars Palace
Bobby Flay talks about his Mesa Grill restaurant at Caesars Palace celebrating e its 15th anniversary. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smoked Sazerac at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in Las Vegas
Chase Jefferies, a bartender at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in Las Vegas, makes a Smoked Sazerac by shaking Hennessy, Bulleit Rye, Pernod Absinthe, maple syrup and Peychaud’s Bitters with ice, then filling a snifter with applewood smoke and pouring the drink over an oversized ice cube. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Red Rock Canyon free to all Monday for Veterans Day - VIDEO
In honor of Veterans Day, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is free to all visitors on Monday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Artist dedicates heart sculpture on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Artist Katy Boynton dedicated her sculpture depicting a giant steel heart to the Las Vegas community Saturday night outside Fashion Show mall. (James Schaeffer /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Warm Salt-Roasted Beets at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway in Las Vegas
Chris Yamauchi, sous chef at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas, roasts fresh beets for three hours, peels, cubes and chills them, then sautés them with butter, sherry vinegar and black pepper and tops with goat cheese and pistachios. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
O.J. Simpson files lawsuit against The Cosmopolitan over TMZ story - VIDEO
A lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas defamed O.J. Simpson when hotel employees told TMZ he was kicked out of the casino “for belligerence” in November 2017. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smith Center will now be charging $5 fee to park - VIDEO
Patrons now have to pay to park to attend events at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in downtown, continuing a recent trend in the Las Vegas Valley. (James Schaeffer / Review-Journal)
Prove you're a local: Try to pronounce these Nevada cities - VIDEO
Try your hand at pronouncing these Nevada cities and watch as other locals from Downtown Summerlin attempt to get the names right along with you. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
In a Friday, Oct. 7, 2011, file photo, actor Danny Aiello smiles while being photographed in Ne ...
Blue-collar character actor Danny Aiello, 86, dies
By Mark Kennedy The Associated Press

Actor Danny Aiello, known for his Oscar-nominated performance in Spike Lee’s “Do the Right Thing,” has died at 86