Drummer Sheila E to play Las Vegas show

Sheila E. performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Friday, July 5, 2019, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

In this June 1, 2007 file photo, Prince performs with Sheila E during the 2007 National Council of La Raza ALMA Awards in Pasadena, Calif. Sheila E. was a former percussionist and vocalist for musician Prince, who died Thursday, April 21, 2016 at his home outside Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Sheila E doesn’t need a scrapbook. Ask the question and her throat catches as she searches for the words: When did she meet the artist known as Prince?

“I met Prince for the first time in 1977. It was his first time playing in the Bay Area. His first album was about to come out,” she recalled, thinking about the man who was her musical partner for years — and her fiancé.

The drummer went backstage for a quick meet and greet.

“I said, ‘Hello.’ He turned around and saw me. Then Prince put his hand out to say, ‘I already know who you are. I’ve been following your career, and I’d love to have you play drums for me.’ ”

The rest is musical history for the former Shelia Cecelia Escovedo, now 62, who is one of the few female drummers with a solo career that never stops. Her first hit was 1984’s “The Glamorous Life,” and it has been just that for the Oakland native who toured with Prince for his Purple Rain Tour, and also played percussion for him during his Vegas residency.

She returns to town on Dec. 27, to perform at Texas Station.

Review-Journal: What is your perfect Sunday?

Sheila E: For me, every single day is Sunday. Every single day is a holiday. The truth is I don’t have the normal nine to five. I don’t stop because it’s the weekend. I’m excited every single day and it feels like a continuous Sunday because I really like what I do.

But, if you have one day of rest, will you hunker down?

The little spare time I do have I’m either recording or working on another project. If I do have a free Sunday or any day, I do love watching sports — either basketball or football. I’ll go to the movies. I also play pingpong and a little basketball. I love cooking and going to new places to have food. Before I see you guys in Vegas, I am going to Hawaii for five days. I’ve worked really hard this whole year, and I just want to sit on a beach and watch the ocean.

Tell us about your Las Vegas show?

The show we’re going to play is old music with new music. It’s Latin, funk, pop and soul. The bottom line is we’re going to have a great time because there will be a lot of dance music. We want the audience to participate. That’s a big part of being at a Shelia E concert.

What was the first stage you graced in Vegas?

It must have been when I played with Lionel (Richie) in 1983 at the Golden Nugget. I love Vegas. It’s a fun place to come to and hang out. When I first started going to Vegas, it was like, “Yeah! Let’s go to Vegas. Let’s go to the casinos and gamble and have fun.” When Vegas progressed, I started coming to see some of the amazing shows. I don’t gamble as much anymore. I do love the vibe of people coming to Vegas to have good fun.

Are you working on new music?

I have the single “No Line” with Snoop Dogg. Right now, I’m just dropping singles. Three new ones are ready to drop now and maybe they will become an album. There is just so much on the table. I’m booked touring-wise until the end of next year.

Your father is famous percussionist Pete Escovedo. Is music in the genes?

I knew at 15 what I wanted to do. There was no second choice. I was going to become a professional musician. The light bulb moment was after playing with my dad at a show. He was already signed to Clive Davis and CBS Records, so it was a big deal to play with him. After that one show, I knew. This was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life. And why not? I basically learned by watching my dad every single day. I saw that every single day, he practiced. So, I practiced.

Must have been a loud house in the best way.

Yeah. Periodically, Dad would have jam sessions in the living room. People would just come over to play. He’d also have his band practicing in the living room. It was great.

You toured with Prince and performed with him in Las Vegas during his residency. How do you get through such a terrible loss?

All I can say is we had a great time together. It was a lot of fun, and he was a genius. He is truly missed. My time with him was special. As for how I dealt with his passing, you grieve. There is no way around it. You grieve. I wrote a song called “Girl Meets Boy” after we lost him. The great thing about being an artist is that we’re allowed to create and express our feelings at the time through our art. And you can share those feelings with people.

You’ve also performed with other greats. What comes to mind when you think of Ringo?

Pretty amazing. Playing with Ringo was something I didn’t expect to happen in my life. Meeting him was enough, but playing drums with him? Come on! To hear his stories about the Beatles. There are no words.

Beyonce?

I was the musical director for one of the songs that came from a movie. Everyone I choose to work with I choose because I love who they are as an artist. I love her work ethic.

Anyone you wish you could have backed? Maybe even in Vegas.

Oh, for sure, Sammy Davis Jr. I love Sammy. He was the all-time entertainer in my life. I actually got a chance to meet him and speak with him once. It wasn’t one of those advice things. He was just walking me to my car and we just chatted for a second because I had to go to sound check. It was a thrill.