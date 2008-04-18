Celebrity

EDDIE VAN HALEN RETURNS TO CONCERT STAGE

April 18, 2008 - 1:23 pm
 

Six weeks after postponing a slate of shows while guitarist Eddie Van Halen underwent medical tests, the reunited rock band Van Halen performed in Reno on Thursday night.

"Better late that never!" singer David Lee Roth proclaimed from the stage.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Celebrity Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like