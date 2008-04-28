Celebrity

ELECTRA SAYS FIANCE’S PROPOSAL WAS ‘WONDERFUL, SWEET’

April 28, 2008 - 8:28 am
 

What made Carmen Electra want to  walk down the aisle for a third time?

Her fiance, rocker Rob Patterson.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Celebrity Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like