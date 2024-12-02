61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Celebrity

Ellen DeGeneres’ new UK home floods weeks after escaping US

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres speaks during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los A ...
Comedian Ellen DeGeneres speaks during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
More Stories
Barry Manilow performs at International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 21, 20 ...
Entertainment legend enters lifetime residency at Las Vegas venue
Elton John waves to the waiting media as he leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice in London, Monda ...
Elton John says he has lost his eyesight
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is shown with the cast of Chippendales at the Rio at her last p ...
Las Vegas Mayor Goodman joins Chippendales in final weekend
Dawn White, left, of MHA tribes and a Route 91 survivor, and Lorea Arostegui from the Resilienc ...
‘Mixed bag of feelings:’ Route 91 survivors treated with reverence
Jami Ganz New York Daily News
December 2, 2024 - 11:50 am
 

Ellen DeGeneres’ new home in the U.K. has endured a massive flood, mere weeks after the former talk show host permanently moved to England in the wake of Donald Trump’s reelection.

She and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, were just settling into their new home in the rolling hills of the Cotswolds, about 100 miles northwest of London, when the 43-acre property was overtaken by floodwater, according to TMZ.

The flooding comes as heavy rain and high winds from Storms Bert and Conall have battered parts of England this week, with the U.K.’s Environment Agency issuing nearly 80 flood warnings and over 150 flood alerts.

The roads surrounding the Emmy winner’s property have reportedly been covered in 5 feet of water. Many of the Cotswolds’ residents have been left trapped inside their homes.

DeGeneres and de Rossi previously faced a similar crisis at their California home in Montecito, as deadly storms and flooding slammed the Golden State in early 2023.

DeGeneres at the time shared footage of the damage caused by the “unprecedented rain” that led to mandatory evacuation orders of the star-studded town. Montecito also houses the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Aniston, Ariana Grande and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Elton John waves to the waiting media as he leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice in London, Monda ...
Elton John says he has lost his eyesight
The Associated Press

Elton John says he struggled to watch his new musical because he has lost his eyesight after contracting an infection.

Cynthia Erivo poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Wicked' on Mond ...
Cynthia Erivo sees ‘Wicked’ wish come true
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“It feels like things happened really fast, but the truth is it has taken a long time to get to this point in life,” she says of starring in the movie musical.

MORE STORIES