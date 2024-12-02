Ellen DeGeneres’ new UK home floods weeks after escaping US

Ellen DeGeneres’ new home in the U.K. has endured a massive flood, mere weeks after the former talk show host permanently moved to England in the wake of Donald Trump’s reelection.

She and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, were just settling into their new home in the rolling hills of the Cotswolds, about 100 miles northwest of London, when the 43-acre property was overtaken by floodwater, according to TMZ.

The flooding comes as heavy rain and high winds from Storms Bert and Conall have battered parts of England this week, with the U.K.’s Environment Agency issuing nearly 80 flood warnings and over 150 flood alerts.

The roads surrounding the Emmy winner’s property have reportedly been covered in 5 feet of water. Many of the Cotswolds’ residents have been left trapped inside their homes.

DeGeneres and de Rossi previously faced a similar crisis at their California home in Montecito, as deadly storms and flooding slammed the Golden State in early 2023.

DeGeneres at the time shared footage of the damage caused by the “unprecedented rain” that led to mandatory evacuation orders of the star-studded town. Montecito also houses the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Aniston, Ariana Grande and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.