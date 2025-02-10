Ex-Disney Channel star is ‘grateful’ to ‘be alive’ after getting ‘shot’ in the face

Christy Carlson Romano is thinking about “how grateful I am to be alive” after she said that she was shot in the face during a recent outing with her husband.

The former Disney Channel child star revealed what happened in a video that she posted on Instagram on Saturday, Feb. 8. In the video, marks on her forehead and beneath her left eye showed just two of the five places where she was struck when she took husband Brendan Rooney to shoot clay pigeons for his birthday.

“So I got shot in the eye,” the Even Stevens actress said. “It was not fun.”

In her caption for the video, Romano, 40, claimed that “another party” was with them at the time of the incident. They “unsafely fired in the wrong direction and shot me in the face,” she said.

The Kim Possible voice actress praised her husband for his quick response, noting that he “immediately sprung into action, assessed me, and rushed me to the hospital.”

“I was hit in 5 places, one was less than an inch from hitting me directly in my right eye,” she wrote in her caption. “Unfortunately a fragment got lodged behind my eye and it is too risky to remove surgically at this time. Doctors will continue to monitor me,” she added before noting that, at least for now, she can still “see normally.”

“With everything that happened, all I can think about is how grateful I am to be alive,” Romano wrote. “I love my daughters, husband, family, and friends so much. I saw my life flash before my eyes and I’m telling you, hug the people around you every chance you can. Life can change in an instant. ��.”

Romano also praised the first responders who helped her. “They’re just the most amazing, superhero-like people, to take care of us at our most desperate times,” she said in the video.

Several fans posted shocked comments in reaction to Romano’s injuries as they urged her to get some rest and take her recovery slowly. The Cadet Kelly actress’ husband also left a relieved comment on her post.

“You are the bravest, toughest, most stoic and badass woman I have ever met,” Rooney wrote. “I am so thankful you are alive. I am so thankful you are the mother to our children. I wouldn’t know what to do without you. I love you more than life itself. ��.”

