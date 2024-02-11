53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Celebrity

Fake limo driver for Taylor Swift pulls prank on Las Vegas airport travelers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2024 - 11:39 am
 
FILE - Taylor Swift stands on the field after an AFC Championship NFL football game between the ...
FILE - Taylor Swift stands on the field after an AFC Championship NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. Taylor Swift, who is holding concerts in Japan, will make it in time for the Super Bowl to see her partner and football superstar Travis Kelce play. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

If you saw a limo driver waiting to pick up Taylor Swift at Harry Reid International Airport on Saturday, you were pranked.

Entertainment Tonight reported that the sports business news outlet Front Office Sports sent someone to the airport who was pretending to be a limo driver for Taylor Swift.

People stopped the “driver” at the Terminal 1’s baggage claim to take photos and share their excitement about the singer’s suspected appearance at Super Bowl 58.

The Associated Press reported that Swift landed at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday afternoon on a private jet from Japan after wrapping up four shows at the Tokyo Dome for her “Eras Tour.”

Details of Swift’s travel plans to Las Vegas or an appearance at Sunday’s game are still unknown.

MOST READ
1
Raiders free agent says there’s one team he will never play for
Raiders free agent says there’s one team he will never play for
2
On eve of Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas hotel room rates plummet
On eve of Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas hotel room rates plummet
3
Son loses mom’s house because of Medicaid choice
Son loses mom’s house because of Medicaid choice
4
$122K slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
$122K slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
5
Lawsuit: Mother died after OB-GYN did not properly treat heart infection
Lawsuit: Mother died after OB-GYN did not properly treat heart infection
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Taylor Swift performs as part of the "Eras Tour" at the Tokyo Dome, on Feb. 7, 2024, in Tokyo. ...
Taylor Swift has reportedly landed in LA. Is Vegas next?
The Associated Press

On social media, fans of Taylor Swift and aviation journalists believe they’ve identified Swift’s private jet, labeled “The Football Era.” It arrived from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport to Los Angeles’ LAX airport just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

More stories
Adele defends Swift at show, gets Jason Kelce singing
Adele defends Swift at show, gets Jason Kelce singing
Are you a couple named Taylor and Travis? Marry at this chapel for free
Are you a couple named Taylor and Travis? Marry at this chapel for free
Bieber is in Las Vegas. Will he be in the Super Bowl Halftime Show?
Bieber is in Las Vegas. Will he be in the Super Bowl Halftime Show?
Avril Lavigne bringing ‘Greatest Hits Tour’ to Las Vegas
Avril Lavigne bringing ‘Greatest Hits Tour’ to Las Vegas
Gluten-free fast food chain postpones Las Vegas grand opening
Gluten-free fast food chain postpones Las Vegas grand opening
Gluten-free chain shares new opening dates for valley restaurants
Gluten-free chain shares new opening dates for valley restaurants