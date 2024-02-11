Fake limo driver for Taylor Swift pulls prank on Las Vegas airport travelers

If you saw a limo driver waiting to pick up Taylor Swift at Harry Reid Internation Airport on Saturday, you were pranked.

FILE - Taylor Swift stands on the field after an AFC Championship NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. Taylor Swift, who is holding concerts in Japan, will make it in time for the Super Bowl to see her partner and football superstar Travis Kelce play. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

If you saw a limo driver waiting to pick up Taylor Swift at Harry Reid International Airport on Saturday, you were pranked.

Entertainment Tonight reported that the sports business news outlet Front Office Sports sent someone to the airport who was pretending to be a limo driver for Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift is currently on a 12-hour flight from Japan to Las Vegas to get to the Super Bowl. So, we pretended we were picking her up from the airport to see how people would react. pic.twitter.com/h2UDJjGq78 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 10, 2024

People stopped the “driver” at the Terminal 1’s baggage claim to take photos and share their excitement about the singer’s suspected appearance at Super Bowl 58.

The Associated Press reported that Swift landed at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday afternoon on a private jet from Japan after wrapping up four shows at the Tokyo Dome for her “Eras Tour.”

Details of Swift’s travel plans to Las Vegas or an appearance at Sunday’s game are still unknown.