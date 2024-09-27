73°F
Feds found 1K bottles of baby oil in Diddy’s raids. His lawyer has an explanation

Sean Combs arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)
Madeleine Marr, Miami Herald
September 27, 2024 - 6:16 am
 

Sean “Diddy” Combs is apparently a conscientious consumer.

So says his lawyer in TMZ Studios’ new documentary, “The Downfall of Diddy.”

When the media outlet’s boss Harvey Levin inquired about the staggering amount of baby oil feds found at his client’s mansions during the March raids, Marc Agnifilo had an answer.

“I mean, he has a big house. He buys in bulk, you know?” said the legal eagle. “I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home. Have you sat in a parking lot of a Costco and see what people walk out of there with?”

Actually, we checked the discount retailer’s website and there is definitely no Costco on Star Island, or in Miami Beach, for that matter. There are a few stores nearby in North Miami and downtown.

When pressed, Agnifolo also didn’t believe the number cited in the indictment, which alleges the oil and other lubricants were used in “freak offs” that Diddy hosted and reportedly filmed to pressure victims into silence.

“I don’t think it was 1,000,” he told Levin, calling the parties “threesomes.” “Let’s just say it’s a lot, OK?”

Combs was arrested at a Midtown Manhattan hotel on the evening of Sept. 16 on allegations of abuse, sexual assault, and sex trafficking.

The music impresario is accused of running a “racketeering conspiracy” and engaging in “a persistent and pervasive pattern of abuse toward women and other individuals.”

The 54-year-old father of seven pleaded not guilty. He remains behind bars without bail on suicide watch pending a trial.

