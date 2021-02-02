57°F
Flags in Nevada to fly at half-staff to honor Siegfried

February 1, 2021 - 4:54 pm
 
Candles are lit in memory of Siegfried Fischbacher, half of the legendary illusion team Siegfri ...
Candles are lit in memory of Siegfried Fischbacher, half of the legendary illusion team Siegfried & Roy, by the statue of the pair outside of The Mirage in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The U.S. and Nevada flags will fly at half-staff Tuesday to honor longtime Las Vegas illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher.

Gov. Steve Sisolak issued an executive order Monday, saying the flags at the state Capitol, state public buildings and grounds will be lowered from sunrise until sunset, according to a news release.

“His legacy continues to live on as the ‘Master of the Impossible’ whose contributions — alongside the late great Roy Horn — helped shine a bright spotlight on Las Vegas’s entertainment industry to the world,” the governor said in the release. “Kathy and I continue to send our love and condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.”

Fischbacher died at 81 at Siegfried & Roy’s Little Bavaria estate and habitat on Jan. 13 after suffering from pancreatic cancer. Horn, his longtime entertainment and life partner, died of COVID at age 75 on May 7.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

