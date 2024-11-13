‘Full House’ star Dave Coulier diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Dave Coulier is currently battling stage 3 Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, the Full House alum revealed in a new interview with People.

Dave Coulier is currently battling stage 3 Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, the Full House alum revealed in a new interview with People.

The actor was diagnosed with the fairly common form of cancer last month, after he developed an upper respiratory infection that led to what the publication describes as “major” and “rapid” swelling in his lymph nodes, with one spot reaching the size of a golf ball.

Three days after undergoing PET and CT scans and a biopsy, doctors confirmed he was dealing with a “very aggressive” form of the disease. “…my doctors called me back and they said, ‘We wish we had better news for you, but you have non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma,’” he explained. “’…it’s called B cell and it’s very aggressive.’”

There was a bright spot in the results, though, as his bone marrow came back negative for the disease. “At that point, my chances of curable went from something low to 90% range,” he revealed.

Still, as you might expect, the transition from “I got a little bit of a head cold to I have cancer” was rather “overwhelming” for the 65-year-old.

“This has been a really fast roller coaster ride of a journey,” Coulier added.

Within two weeks of his diagnosis, the comedian began chemotherapy and has already completed his first of six rounds. He also shaved his head before he could lose his hair as a result of the treatment, calling it a “preemptive strike.”

He’s facing all that’s to come with a strong and positive outlook, for himself and his family, revealing to the publication that his son, Luc, 33 is expecting his first child with his wife, Alex. “…I’m going to be strong throughout this, not just for me, but I’m going to be strong for [them],” he explained.

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, or NHL, accounts for approximately four percent of all cancers, according to the American Cancer Society, while B-cell lymphomas make up 85 percent or so of all NHLs in the U.S.

NHL is an umbrella diagnosis for several types of lymphoma that share similar traits, and typically starts in white blood cells, known as lymphocytes, and affects lymph nodes or other lymph tissues.

Overall, the chance for men to develop the disease is slightly higher than it is for women, but several risk factors come into play.

As Coulier undergoes treatment, he faces his “good days” and “bad days.”

“Some days are nauseous and dizzy, and then there’s other days where the steroids kick in, and I feel like I have a ton of energy,” he described. Overall, he’s found himself to be “remarkably calm” about “whatever the outcome” comes to be.

“I don’t know how to explain it, but there was an inner calm about all of it…I just thought, ‘I’m okay with this too,’” he explained. “I’ve had an incredible life on a journey with incredible people around me and I’m okay.”

