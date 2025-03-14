‘Ghost Adventures’ star files for divorce after wife is accused of ordering a hit on him

Documents filed in District Court on Wednesday said it has become “impossible” for Aaron Goodwin and Victoria Goodwin to reconcile their marriage.

Wife of ‘Ghost Adventures’ star arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of hiring someone to kill him

Victoria Goodwin, left, and husband Aaron Goodwin of "Ghost Adventures" attend the premiere of "Mad Apple by Cirque du Soleil" at The Park on May 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images/TNS)

“Ghost Adventures” star Aaron Goodwin filed for divorce a week after his wife was arrested and accused of orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot against him.

Victoria Goodwin, 32, was arrested on March 6 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of conspiracy and solicitation to commit murder.

Her arrest report said that she lived in Las Vegas with her husband, television star Aaron Goodwin, known for his role in the reality television series “Ghost Adventures” when they started experiencing problems in the relationship.

The couple has been together since 2020, according to documents filed in district court on Wednesday. The documents added that it has since become “impossible” for the two to live together in marital harmony.

“There is no possibility of reconciliation between Husband and Wife,” it read.

Victoria Goodwin’s arrest report alleges that in the fall of 2024, she became romantically involved with Grant Amato, an inmate at a Florida state prison. The two exchanged text and Facebook messages in which they seemed to be “planning a murder-for-hire plot,” police said.

In the messages, police added, she and Amato discussed possibly using PayPal or CashApp for payments. Eventually, according to the report, Amato asked Victoria Goodwin for $2,500 to be paid to a PayPal account.

Victoria Goodwin and Amato had set aside $11,515 to give a man named Gordo for when the job was finished, police said.

Aaron Goodwin’s complaint for divorce asks that neither party be awarded alimony from the other and that joint assets and debts be divided. Additionally, the documents said the husband should be reimbursed for “any and all waste of community assets.”

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.